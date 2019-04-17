Guidance Chosen as Exclusive Magento Commerce Solution Partner at Fashion Digital Los Angeles

MARINA DEL REY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidance, now in its 25th year as an industry leading commerce services provider that enables brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth in E-Commerce, has been chosen as the exclusive Magento Commerce (now Adobe Commerce Cloud) Solution Partner at Fashion Digital Los Angeles.

“At Fashion Digital, we go to great lengths in bringing highly regarded industry thought leaders and subject matter experts to any of our events so that our clients can benefit from years of experience in their space,” said Sandy Hussain, Founder and CEO at Fashion Digital. “Guidance has been our partner for several years and we have seen firsthand the significant amount of digital commerce knowledge and technical skills they provide their clients with respect to Magento Commerce (now Adobe Commerce Cloud). We are honored to have Guidance as our exclusive Magento Commerce Solution Partner at this year’s Fashion Digital Los Angeles event on May 2, 2019.”

“Fashion Digital Los Angeles (FDLA) has always been a flagship event for brands, manufacturers and retailers in fashion, apparel, skincare and beauty,” said Jeff Herrera, CMO and SVP, Partnerships at Guidance. “We are delighted to continue our partnership with FDLA and support fashion brands, retailers and manufacturers reach their full potential in digital commerce.”

Joining Guidance at this year’s FDLA 2019 conference will be Christian Zimmerman, President and COO at Bombshell Sportswear, an up and coming sports and lifestyle fitness brand who is at the cutting edge of fitness fashion and based in Los Angeles.

About Guidance

Guidance is a commerce service provider dedicated to growth oriented mid-market and enterprise brands, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in both B2C and B2B with industry leading practices in commerce strategy, mobile optimization, creative, UI/UX, development, system integration and analytics. Since 1993, brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors have relied on Guidance’s digital commerce expertise and experience to drive more than $5 billion in web, mobile and social commerce.

Brands such as Foot Locker, Munchkin, TravisMathew, City Chic, Vince Camuto, Sole Society, Johnny Was, Burlington, Yamaha, and others, have engaged Guidance to build more than 300 world-class, omni-channel websites and apps that provide differentiated digital customer experiences that accelerate growth and satisfy the increasing demands of customers.

