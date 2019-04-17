Newly-Formed Prisma Health Selects Kyruus Solutions to Optimize Patient Access and Provider Network Management Post-Merger

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, a leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that Prisma Health, now South Carolina’s largest health system – formed from the merger of Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health – has selected the company’s patient access platform to optimize access to its expansive network. The health system will leverage KyruusOne® to create a system-wide, digital provider directory and implement ProviderMatch for Access Centers and ProviderMatch for Consumers to help patients find the right providers for their care needs across the system.

Following the merger, Prisma Health needed a way to integrate provider data stored in disparate systems across the enterprise to gain a single view of the network and facilitate access for the more than 1.2 million patients who obtain care annually across South Carolina’s Midlands and Upstate regions. It was essential to find a solution that would address common post-merger challenges, including limited visibility into who is in the network and what they specialize in, which can hinder both patient access to timely care and overall network utilization. Prisma Health chose Kyruus to help it solve for these challenges due to the company’s robust provider data management solution, unique enterprise-wide patient access platform, and experience working with top health systems across the US.

Prisma Health will engage providers in the process of creating rich profiles – including capturing their clinical areas of focus in detail – and then make that information easily searchable in its access center and on its website through the ProviderMatch solutions. Consumers seeking care at the health system will not only have a consistent experience across access points, but also new self-service options available online. Through ProviderMatch for Consumers and its integration with leading EHRs, Prisma Health will be able to offer consumers both visibility into appointment availability and the option to book directly online, delivering convenience while helping them navigate to the right providers.

“Combining two health systems is no easy task, so it’s critical for health systems to plan ahead to foster systemness around patient access, starting with developing a central view of the providers comprising their network,” said Graham Gardner, CEO of Kyruus. “We are honored to help the Prisma Health team gain that view and position themselves to provide a unified ‘front door’ experience to patients across the system.”

About Prisma Health

Prisma Health, a not-for-profit health company, is South Carolina’s largest private employer. We are committed to excellence in patient care, clinical research and teaching the next generation of medical professionals. Our organization was formed when Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health joined together in late 2017, officially becoming Prisma Health in January 2019. With 32,000 team members (including volunteers), 18 hospitals and over 300 physician practice sites, we serve more than 1.2 million patients annually – about a quarter of the state’s population. Our goal is to improve the health of all South Carolinians by enhancing clinical quality, the patient experience and access to affordable care. Our groundbreaking cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and orthopedic programs – plus two renowned children’s hospitals – attract patients throughout the Southeast. Ultimately, we are dedicated to transforming the health care experience for our patients and families, our team members and guests by bringing our purpose to life: Inspire health. Serve with compassion. Be the difference. Learn more at PrismaHealth.org.

About Kyruus

Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 225,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the ProviderMatch suite of solutions—for consumers, access centers, and referral networks—enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company’s award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks. To find out why a Better Match Means Better Care, visit www.kyruus.com.