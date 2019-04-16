California American Water Acquires Warring Water Service, Inc.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), has entered into agreement to acquire the operating assets of the Warring Water Service, Inc. Following the completion of the sale, California American Water will become the new water provider to approximately 514 customers in Piru, California.

Warring Water Service Inc., is a privately owned class D water utility located in Ventura County. California American Water currently supplies water service to more than 48,000 homes and businesses in Los Angeles and Ventura County. Warring Water Service, Inc., customers will be served by California American Water’s water treatment and distribution operators who are experts in their fields and are certified through the California State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water.

"We are pleased to have entered into contract and look forward to serving customers in the Piru area," said California American Water's Vice President of Operations Garry Hoffer. “Our Ventura water system is close to Piru so we know the area well. Warring Water customers will be able to take advantage of our excellent conservation, rate assistance and customer service programs once the integration is complete.”

Warring Water Service Incorporated and California American Water Company will now seek approval for the sale from the California Public Utilities Commission.

"The contract agreement is a step forward and secures long-term quality service for our customers," said Warring Water Service Incorporated Owner Glenn Pace.

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 690,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com.