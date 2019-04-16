Martis Capital Oversubscribes Third Healthcare Fund with $545M

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metric Point Capital, the leading boutique placement and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the final closing of Martis Partners III, LP (“Fund III”) with $545 million in capital commitments. Metric Point Capital was the exclusive placement agent.

Barry Uphoff, Managing Partner of Martis Capital, said, “The Metric Point team provided us outstanding support and advice that resulted in an efficient fundraising process.”

Brendan Edmonds, Partner at Metric Point Capital, said, “Martis was able to attract a diverse group of high-quality investors, which is a testament to the team’s ability to source unique opportunities and be a value-added partner to management teams of growing middle market healthcare companies. We are thrilled to have worked with such a talented team.”

About Metric Point Capital (Member FINRA and SIPC)

Metric Point Capital, LLC (“Metric Point”) is a leading boutique placement and advisory firm specializing in raising institutional capital for alternative investment managers. Fund and co-investment assignments include leveraged buyouts, energy, real estate, infrastructure, royalties, mining, credit and distressed debt, among others. Metric Point advises on all aspects of the fundraising process, including competitive positioning, preparation of marketing materials, comprehensive strategic fundraising planning, and distribution. The firm has professionals located in New York, Stamford, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin.

About Martis Capital Management

Martis Capital Management, LLC (“Martis Capital”) is a North American middle market healthcare buyout and growth equity management firm that invests in buyout and growth equity opportunities in middle-market companies providing innovative and cost-effective products and services within the services & outsourcing, information technology, and consumer & wellness subsectors of the North American healthcare industry. The firm is based in Palo Alto, CA and Washington, DC and has raised more than $1.25 billion of capital since 2011.