Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of A350XWB Aircraft to Asiana Airlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a leading aircraft operating lessor, announced today the delivery of a new Airbus A350-900 to Asiana Airlines, the first of two new A350-900 aircraft deliveries on long-term lease to Asiana Airlines. The aircraft was transferred to Asiana Airlines at a ceremony in the Airbus Delivery Centre in Toulouse. The second aircraft is scheduled for delivery in October.

“ ACG is extremely excited to deliver our first A350XWB aircraft into the Asiana Airlines operation and is delighted to continue a long-standing and important relationship with Asiana Airline,” said Khanh T. Tran, president and CEO of ACG.

“ We are delighted to introduce the 8th A350 into our fleet with ACG’s support. This aircraft will further enhance our long-haul network operation. We believe this aircraft, equipped with the newest cabin interior, will bring an exceptional passenger experience to our customers,” said Danny Kim, General Manager of Asiana Airlines, Inc.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2018, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG was founded in 1989 and is a private company that is majority owned by Pacific Life Insurance Company.

About Asiana Airlines, Inc.

Asiana Airlines, Inc. is one of the major airlines in South Korea. Asiana Airlines has rapidly expanded since its establishment in 1988 to become a global carrier with a current fleet of 83 aircraft in operation. As a member of Star Alliance, Asiana Airlines operates 11 domestic, 76 international passenger routes and 27 cargo routes as of April 2019. Asiana Airlines is the largest shareholder in Air Busan, a low-cost regional carrier and also holds 100% share of Air Seoul, a subsidiary and its own low-cost carrier.