LCGC® Named Premium Media Partner for the High-Performance Liquid Phase Separations 2019 Meeting

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LCGC®, the premier global multimedia resource providing information in the field of chromatography and the separation sciences, is proud to announce that it’s a bronze sponsor, media partner and exclusive provider of video content services for this year’s International Symposium on High-Performance Liquid Phase Separations and Related Techniques (HPLC). The meeting will be held June 16-20 in Milan, Italy.

“We are excited to be this year’s exclusive video content partner for HPLC 2019,” said Tom Ehardt, president of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC. “This is an important international conference in the field of high-performance liquid phase separations and related techniques, and we are looking forward to providing quality video services.”

LCGC® will provide video production and distribution services for exhibitors, presenters, keynote speakers and thought leaders. Exhibitors can improve their return on investment with custom video content that will strengthen their post-show brand reach with editorialized videos by LCGC® and audience engagement with the LCGC® community.

HPLC is an international forum for the scientific discussion of methods of high-performance liquid chromatography in its various forms, along with the complementary separation techniques such as electrophoresis, electrochromatography, field-flow fractionation and supercritical fluid chromatography. Taking place in Italy for the first time, HPLC 2019 will cover the fundamental and practical aspects of separation science, with a focus on new relevant trends.

To sign up for the video services, click here.

About LCGC®

LCGC® is the leading provider of digital and print content to the chromatography market, enhancing productivity, efficiency, and the overall value of separation science globally. With our commitment to editorial excellence we have pioneered innovation across a broad portfolio of digital and print platforms. LCGC® covers all key growth segments in the industry by providing unbiased peer-reviewed content, educational webinars, trusted troubleshooting advice, and best-practice applications solutions. Laboratory based analytical chemists and influential chromatographers can improve productivity and enhance their proficiency through LCGC’s oriented information giving them a competitive advantage for the real-world analysis they face. LCGC® is part of MultiMedia Healthcare LLC.