Keolis Awarded up to a 10 -Year Contract to Operate Bus Services for the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, Nevada

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keolis, a global transportation operator and leader in shared mobility services, has been awarded a contract to operate and maintain the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County Nevada’s fixed-route bus service RTC RIDE. The fixed-route bus network serves over seven million annual passengers, including over 20,000-weekday riders on 56 peak-operated vehicles.

RTC RIDE bus service comprises 27 routes. Vehicle operation, maintenance and repair, customer service and workforce development and training are just a few of the services detailed in Keolis’ scope of work. Keolis employees have already been engaging with the community and taking steps to ensure a smooth transition ahead of services launching on July 1, 2019.

“Keolis and the RTC share a similar vision for the future of transportation in Washoe County; we see a system with tremendous potential and a partner with a willingness to incorporate innovative transportation solutions to make a positive and sustainable impact on the community,” said Keolis Transit America President & CEO Steve Shaw. “We will be a collaborative partner with both the RTC and the Truckee Meadows community to continuously improve the passenger transport experience in Northern Nevada. We thank the RTC for putting their trust in Keolis.”

The RTC plans to eventually convert to an all-electric fleet and incorporate new transportation modes, into its network to improve and expand service offerings for the community. In close collaboration with the RTC, Keolis welcomes the opportunity to support the 2040 Regional Transportation Plan, which includes fostering safe and healthy communities, incorporating more sustainable transportation options, increasing passenger travel choices and supporting economic development and diversification in Washoe County.

“We believe in transportation as a catalyst for developing economic opportunities that are sustainable and meet the community’s present and future needs. The RTC aims to inspire, innovate and implement an integrated, efficient regional transportation system.” said RTC Executive Director Lee Gibson. “We are excited to partner with Keolis since they are closely aligned with our long-term transportation vision based around people, safety, extensive collaboration with the community and federal, state and local partner agencies to sustain and enhance our valued quality of life.”

Keolis operates public transport networks for 300 transport authorities in 16 countries on four continents around the world, including 12 modes of transportation. In the United States, Keolis currently operates transit services in six states; Virginia, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, and California. These services span local and express fixed-route buses, paratransit, call center operations, media and fare sales, taxis, shuttles, commuter rail, and the nation’s first autonomous shuttle to operate on open streets in Las Vegas.

To learn more about Keolis’ operations in North America, visit: http://www.keolisnorthamerica.com/map-location/

About Keolis

Leading the way in public transportation, Keolis partners with public decision makers to make shared mobility an asset for cities and their communities. Keolis adopts an innovative approach to develop new forms of shared and customized mobility and reinforce its core business across a range of transport modes including trains, buses, paratransit, micro transit, autonomous shuttles, taxis, river shuttles, and urban cable cars. Keolis moves more than 3 billion passengers a year worldwide on its transportation systems. Learn more about how Keolis and its 60,000 employees are “Thinking Like a Passenger” at www.keolisnorthamerica.com

About RTC

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, Nevada serves the citizens of Reno, Sparks and unincorporated areas of Washoe County. As the federally designated Metropolitan Planning Organization for the region, the RTC provides leadership in planning and implements quality transportation systems to meet the community’s present and future transportation needs. For more information about RTC projects visit rtcwashoe.com and sign up for email updates using MyRTC or call (775) 348-0400. Follow RTC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.