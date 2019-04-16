Kirkwood Community College and Purdue University Global Create New Pathway for Transfer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kirkwood Community College and Purdue University Global today announced an agreement that will open the door for Kirkwood students to more easily and affordably transfer to the online university to earn their bachelor’s degrees. Students from Kirkwood, with its main campus in Cedar Rapids, will be able to achieve their undergraduate degree at Indiana’s premier university system without having to relocate to one of Purdue’s regional campuses.

With the new partnership, students who earn their associate degrees at Kirkwood can apply these credits toward one of several bachelor’s degree programs at Purdue Global, creating a faster pathway to graduation – and to the workforce. With their instruction delivered in a flexible, convenient online format, students can easily personalize their educational experience and access high-quality education that fits their busy schedules. Additionally, Kirkwood graduates attending Purdue Global will be eligible for significant tuition reduction.

Academic leaders used the occasion to recognize April is National Community College Month and the critical role community colleges play in the nation’s higher education system. Kirkwood is a leader among Iowa community colleges, offering more than 120 program options for students. Purdue Global, part of the highly ranked Purdue University system, serves approximately 29,000 students from around the country, primarily online. Forty-three percent of Purdue Global’s active students have attended a community college and were awarded transfer credit.

“Kirkwood is always striving to create and promote ways for our students to succeed,” said Kirkwood Vice President of Academic Affairs Bill Lamb. “The partnership with Purdue Global will provide a seamless transition from one institution to the other. It ensures that students will be able to continue to receive a quality education that meets their needs after Kirkwood.”

Dr. Betty Vandenbosch, chancellor of Purdue Global, said: “We’re delighted that Kirkwood has chosen Purdue Global to support its mission of promoting accessible, quality education and opportunity for students. Given our flexible class schedule model, our partnership will allow students to earn a bachelor’s degree and put their new skills and competencies to work faster and more affordably than they could in a traditional four-year institution.”

Vandenbosch also noted that Purdue Global’s strategic partnerships with community colleges allow students to keep more of their hard-earned credits when they transfer, which enables them to earn their degrees – and put them to use in the workforce – faster.

Purdue Global officials said the new partnership opens the door to eventually offering additional degree programs to transferring Kirkwood students.

Purdue Global has four Iowa locations -- Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines and Mason City – where students can receive in-person support, as well as extensive online student support services.

About Kirkwood Community College

With the most credit programs of any community college in Iowa, Kirkwood Community College boasts nearly 20,000 annual college-credit students, while maintaining one of the lowest tuitions in the state. All students are eligible for federal financial aid and the college offers more than $3 million in scholarships each year to students from all walks of life. Kirkwood is a convenient, innovative and visionary educational leader that strives to remain affordable and accessible.

About Purdue University Global

Purdue University Global is the extreme personalization online university. It offers a hyper-tailored path for students to earn an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree, based on their work experience, desired pace, military service, previous college credits, and other considerations no matter where they are in their life journey.

Purdue Global serves approximately 29,000 students, most of whom earn their degree online. It also operates 14 locations in Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Maryland, Maine, Missouri and Wisconsin. Purdue Global is a non-profit, public university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. It is affiliated with Purdue University's flagship institution, a highly ranked public research university located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue University also operates two regional campuses in Fort Wayne and Northwest, Indiana, as well as serving close to 6,000 science, engineering and technology students at the Indiana University-Purdue University (IUPU) Indianapolis campus.

Purdue Global is a world-class online university offering an extremely personalized approach to earning a prestigious degree, providing students the competitive edge to advance in their chosen careers.