Top 20 Pharmaceutical Company Selects Veeva Vault CDMS for Enterprise-wide Deployment

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that a top 20 pharmaceutical company has selected Veeva Vault Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) as their global standard for EDC, coding, data cleaning, and reporting.

“This is a landmark announcement for the clinical data management market,” said Henry Levy, general manager, Veeva Vault CDMS. “Veeva Vault CDMS was selected because the company wanted a modern cloud solution on a world-class platform from a partner they could trust.”

Vault CDMS provides a suite of clinical data management applications that combines coding, EDC, data cleaning, and reporting all on a single cloud platform. Companies can now manage study build through execution in an integrated way. With a complete and concurrent view of their data, clinical development teams can make better decisions faster.

As part of Vault CDMS, Veeva Vault EDC provides a fast and intuitive interface for capturing clinical trial data. Designed for flexibility, Vault EDC allows customers to run complex multi-arm adaptive trials and make mid-study amendments without downtime or migrations.

“Our goal is to become the market leader in the clinical data management market over time through innovation and product excellence,” added Levy. “We are honored to partner with this important customer and look forward to delivering customer success for many years.”

