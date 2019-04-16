NCI Forms Strategic AI Partnership with Machine Learning Company Tanjo

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCI Information Systems, Inc. (NCI), a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. federal government agencies, today announced a strategic partnership with Tanjo, Inc., an award-winning machine learning (ML) company based in North Carolina. NCI will leverage Tanjo’s proprietary ML technology to infuse new data analytics capabilities into NCI’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Shai — Scaling Humans with Artificial Intelligence — to deliver real-time insights and actionable intelligence to federal customers.

“By augmenting our AI-as-a-service offering with Tanjo’s machine learning technology, NCI will broaden the capabilities we provide our government customers, especially around one of their greatest areas of need — data analytics,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI. “As the quantity of data being gathered across the federal government continues to surge, faster results, improved insight and more informed decision-making are paramount. Our collaboration with Tanjo will maximize the efficiency and value of our customers’ workforce and data strategies in this regard.”

Continuing its approach of bringing commercial technologies to the government, NCI will enhance its Shai framework with Tanjo’s proven ML technology, which studies the volume, velocity and variety of big data. The NCI-Tanjo partnership will enrich human and machine interactions through AI and ML solutions, resulting in the better harnessing of government data to learn and improve mission outcomes.

“Tanjo is looking forward to the opportunity to apply our data-driven machine learning to the work NCI is performing for its government customers,” said Richard Boyd, CEO of Tanjo. “Our machine learning tools analyze massive amounts of data swiftly and recognize patterns much faster than humans. Combining this capability with NCI’s AI solution set will arm federal workers with automated insight and access to collective knowledge, which they can use every day to solve critical challenges.”

Boyd and NCI Chief Technology Officer Dr. Allen Badeau will present “The Simulation Century – the Big Leap from Big Data to Immersive Intelligence” at MODSIM World 2019 on April 22, 2019, in Norfolk, Virginia. The session will address the growing need for managing and optimizing the balance between humans and machines to achieve the greatest outcomes.

About NCI

NCI is a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health and civilian government agencies. The company has the expertise and proven track record to solve its customers' most important and complex mission challenges through technology and innovation — delivering cost-effective solutions and services in areas such as advanced analytics; agile DevSecOps; artificial intelligence; cybersecurity and information assurance; engineering and logistics; health IT; and hyper-converged infrastructure. Coupled with a refined focus on strategic partnerships, NCI is committed to bringing commercial innovation to missions of national importance. NCI is a mid-tier systems integrator headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and operates at locations across the globe. For more information, visit www.nciinc.com or email contactnci@nciinc.com.

About Tanjo

Tanjo is an award-winning artificial intelligence and machine learning company dedicated to enriching human and machine interaction. Serving multiple industries from healthcare and education to financial and consumer market research, Tanjo helps customers gain greater business insight and drive actionable innovation. With the Tanjo Enterprise Brain, customers can better harness and maintain organizational knowledge and analyze it further to identify internal discrepancies and errors. With Tanjo Animated Personas (TAP), marketers can test product concepts and messaging to an unbiased group of digital stand-ins that represent their customers’ true values and interests. Tanjo prides itself on delivering attainable machine learning-based platforms that offer customers a 10x or more return-on-investment. For more information, visit www.tanjo.net.