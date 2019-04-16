24 Hour Home Care and Heal Team Up to Provide On-Demand Doctor House Calls to Seniors in the Los Angeles Area

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--24 Hour Home Care and Heal, the leader in on-demand doctor house calls, today announce that, together, they will give seniors in the Los Angeles area the quality of health care they need, in the privacy of their own homes. Many 24 Hour Home Care clients do not have smartphones or Internet access, and this partnership enables 24 Hour Home Care to schedule Heal appointments for them via phone, bridging the potential gap of the lack of technology and access to mobile apps. Clients who have access to smartphones can also book appointments within the Heal app or on Heal’s website.

“Our new relationship with Heal is the perfect solution to enhance the level of care and services we provide for seniors,” stated Ryan Iwamoto, Co-Founder of 24 Hour Home Care. “This partnership emphasizes our purpose of impacting people’s lives by making a difference every single day. Our caregivers and team members see our clients regularly and believe there’s a need for convenient, high-quality doctor house calls. We have no doubts this service will make a positive impact on our clients’ lives.”

For many of the 24 Hour Home Care clients, comfort and time-sensitivity are important and often critical. With Heal, wait times for appointments are already improved, as clients won’t have to wait in traffic or in doctor’s office lobbies. Heal doctors can be booked on-demand, seven days a week, 365 days per year, within a two-hour window 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. Additionally, the amount of time spent going to and from a doctor’s office is saved, reducing stress on clients, thus ultimately improving their lifestyle. Due to the nature of 24 Hour Home Care’s primary client base being the senior community, Heal now offers coverage by Medicare and Medicare Advantage PPO Plans, which creates even more synergy for this partnership.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with 24 Hour Home Care to provide our exceptional on-demand service to seniors in the Los Angeles area,” said Dr. Renee Dua, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Heal. “With Heal, these individuals no longer have to be displaced by going to see their doctor in a medical office, as our highly-skilled doctors will come to them in the comfort of their own home. Unfortunately, we know that for many seniors, before this partnership, the choice wasn’t between a house call or an office visit, but rather a house call or not seeing a doctor at all. We’re closing the loop between the patient and their family, and the home health worker, through world-class care delivered by Heal doctors.”

Doctors booked through 24 Hour Home Care and Heal offer a wide variety of services such as primary care and non-emergency urgent care visits, flu shots, well visits, and more.

About 24 Hour Home Care:

24 Hour Home Care provides high-quality, customized, professional caregiving services to seniors and individuals with developmental disabilities, allowing them to continue full, active and healthy lifestyles. Founded by David Allerby, Tyner Brenneman-Slay, and Ryan Iwamoto in 2008, 24 Hour Home Care has expanded to 16 locations throughout California, Arizona and Dallas, hiring over 10,000 employees. 24 Hour Home Care’s owners received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2017) and was named to Inc. Magazine’s list of Fastest Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000, for the sixth consecutive year. 24 Hour Home Care has received additional accolades including being listed by Forbes Magazine as the #24 Most Promising Company in America and was ranked #4 for At-Home Care on the FORTUNE® 2018 Best Workplaces for Aging Services by Great Place to Work®. To learn more, visit www.24hrcares.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Heal:

Heal is bringing technology innovation to re-humanize the practice of medicine in a way that is fulfilling for doctors and patients alike. We believe in making healthcare a more personal and convenient experience by creating a more efficient doctor's office in your home, that inevitably improves healthcare outcomes. Through the touch of an app or a click on our site, a highly-vetted, qualified medical doctor will arrive at your door, twelve hours a day, 365 days a year.

Heal is in-network with all major PPO insurance companies in California, as well as Medicare, and will soon be in-network with insurers across the country. Heal investors include Fidelity ContraFund, Jim Breyer, the Ellison Family, Lionel Richie, and others. For more information, please visit http://www.heal.com/. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.