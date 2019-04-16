The Game Has Changed: Tillys Joins Forces with High School Esports League to LEVEL UP High School Club Gaming Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--High School Esports League (HSEL), the longest-running high school esports organization, today announced a partnership with Southern California based lifestyle and specialty retailer, Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS), to offer students care packages and the chance to compete for premium prizes through an augmented reality (AR) experience and mobile game at Tillys stores. Tillys is also contributing $10,000 in scholarship money for HSEL’s competitive seasons.

With clubs in over 1,500 high schools across North America, HSEL teams up with faculty sponsors and student leaders to run esports tournaments across multiple game titles for tens of thousands of competitors. Their latest partner, Tillys, is a leading omni-channel specialty retailer with 229 retail locations featuring casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active and social lifestyle. The partnership with HSEL is no stretch for Tillys as the retailer has always been rooted in supporting students and schools through their grassroots campaigns and WeCare program.

Tillys is contributing $10,000 to HSEL’s scholarship prize pool to help provide aspiring esports athletes funding for their college expenses as a reward for their triumphant performances. Additionally, partnered HSEL schools can receive a care package for their club, including two HyperX headsets, NEFF t-shirts, PSD clothing, a Funko Pop figurine, and more.

Participants in-store and in school will face off to win it all by achieving the most points in Tillys’ new mobile game. One victorious club will earn five IBUYPOWER gaming PCs, HyperX gaming headsets, and peripherals. Teams that place 2nd and 3rd can also expect high-end gaming equipment. Students who take on the challenge solo will receive single-player prizes, such as a VIP trip for two to DreamHack in Dallas.

“HSEL harnesses students’ passion for games and gives them a chance to compete with friends at school, with teacher support and even the chance to get recruited by colleges,” said Mason Mullineaux, co-founder and CEO of High School Esports League. “Tillys understands how big of a deal that can be to today’s high school gamers, and they’re stepping up in a big way to give students even more reasons to compete.”

“Tillys values the bond we have with our customers and we find every opportunity to interact with their daily activities,” said Ed Thomas, CEO. “We couldn’t be prouder of our partnership with HSEL and helping empower students to Level Up.”

To learn more about High School Esports League, visit https://www.highschoolesportsleague.com

For more information on Tillys, visit https://www.tillys.com or follow them on Instagram @Tillys.

About High School Esports League

High School Esports League was founded in 2013 to bridge the gap between competitive gaming and education. Now with more than 1,500 partnered high schools, HSEL aims to help students reach their fullest potential through fun, competitive gaming communities, competitions, and educational opportunities.

About Tillys

Tillys West Coast heritage dates to 1982 when founders, Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine, opened their first store in Orange County, California. Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 229 total stores, including three RSQ pop-up stores, across 33 states and its website, www.tillys.com.