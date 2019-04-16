Nimble Signs Reseller Agreement with Gold Microsoft Partner SherWeb to Deliver Simple CRM for Office 365

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & SHERBROOKE, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimble — the Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 — today announced a global reseller agreement with SherWeb, a leading cloud distributor and award-winning Gold Microsoft partner. SherWeb is enabling its 5,000 reseller partners globally to rapidly build their digital transformation practice and adopt a modern go-to-market strategy using Nimble CRM as The Simple CRM for Office 365 and gateway to Azure and Dynamics.

SherWeb partners can provision Nimble from within SherWeb’s online Cloud Marketplace, where the entire Office 365 family, Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, and Azure services are supported for turnkey Cloud Service implementations. (Contact Sherweb to become a partner).

The Modern Office 365 Workplace

“In a digital workplace, Nimble CRM delivers immediate value to small business teams struggling to manage customer and contact data across email, spreadsheets, social media channels and SaaS apps,” said Jason Brown, Vice President, Product at SherWeb. “Nimble’s unified source of enriched contact records ensures our partners’ business teams can easily reach, inform, and engage prospects and customers at scale using personalized, customer-centric communications, which is a clear competitive advantage.”

While Microsoft Dynamics 365 is ideally suited for businesses with 250+ users that want an enterprise-class business management solution, Brown recommends Nimble to partners with small teams of up to 50 people.

“First time CRM users readily adopt Nimble because it’s so easy to access and easy to use,” added Brown. “As their needs evolve, partners can integrate Nimble with Dynamics 365 and any number of SaaS-based marketing automation, customer service, and accounting applications, extending employee access to every contact record, regardless of their source, everywhere they engage.”

The Modern CRM for Office 365

Nimble enables channel partners and Office 365 users to manage relationships more effectively within a single, enriched system of record. The contact relationship manager builds a team database from contacts in email, appointments, social media, and SaaS-based connections with social insights and business context. It also delivers contact and business profiles within Office 365, across the web, in popular SaaS-based business applications, and on mobile devices.

“We are excited to partner with SherWeb to help SMB channel partners modernize their 2019 go-to-market strategy,” said Kevin Turner, Head of Strategic Partner Development at Nimble. “As employees realize Nimble’s ‘what’s in it for me’ factor, they readily embrace the digital workplace and, in turn, can help their small business customers do the same.”

Resources

About SherWeb

Since 1998, SherWeb has been helping SMBs become a one-stop shop for best-in-class cloud services and products such as Office 365, Dynamics 365, Azure, VoIP, Security & Compliance, and Backup & DR. Today, more than 40,000 businesses through a network of 5,000 partners in over 100 countries are working more productively thanks to the added value we build into our SaaS, IaaS and PaaS solutions. For more information, or to learn how to partner with SherWeb, visit: www.sherweb.com.

ABOUT NIMBLE — Nimble is the simple, smart CRM platform that Office 365 and G Suite users trust to find prospects, nurture relationships, and close more deals — all without leaving their inbox. Thousands of people use Nimble to successfully nurture their personal and business relationships across email, social networks, and more than 160 SaaS business applications. Nimble has been named “Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use” by many experts, including CRM Market Leader by G2 Crowd in Spring 2019 for the seventh consecutive year, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the eighth consecutive time, and users’ choice award winner by Fit Small Business.

Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable relationship insights everywhere you work.

Located in Santa Monica, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community and was recently voted The Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.