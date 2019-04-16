Iteris Selected by Florida’s Lee County Department of Transportation for Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Initiative

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been selected by the Lee Board of County Commissioners to assess new technology and enhance intelligent transportation systems in Lee County, Florida.

The one-year project supports Lee County’s initiative to keep pace with advancements in connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) technologies to ensure an efficient transition to future traffic management, including understanding cybersecurity risks, forecasting technology trends and identifying grant opportunities.

Under the terms of the contract, Iteris, with support from Gannet Fleming, will provide a CAV technology strategic plan to assist Lee County staff in understanding how tech companies, automotive manufacturers, infrastructure providers and others are advancing their products, and how Lee County can accommodate future technology to manage congestion, improve safety and enhance CAV readiness.

“Our citizens expect the County to make prudent investments with their tax dollars and we are going to be working alongside Iteris to develop an actionable and cost-feasible plan to accommodate the future of transportation technology,” said Randy Cerchie, director at the Lee County Department of Transportation. “We look forward to using this CAV technology strategic plan to reduce traffic congestion and improve the safety of Lee County road users long into the future.”

“We are proud to support Lee County’s forward-thinking CAV initiative with what will be the first local agency strategic plan of its kind in the state of Florida,” said Moe Zarean, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “Iteris’ continued involvement in the growing connectedness of multimodal road users positions us well to help communities around the nation be ready for the future and ultimately improve the safety and efficiency of our nation’s transportation networks.”

This project is in line with several CAV deployments Iteris is working on across the United States – including oversight of pilot deployments, smart work zones, advanced pedestrian detection and automated commercial vehicle inspections. Iteris also led the development and evolution of the U.S. ITS architecture reference for over three decades, initiating the Connected Vehicle Reference Implementation Architecture in 2012 and continuing to support the evolution of the combined ARC-IT for the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," “feels,” "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “could,” “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the success, impact, and benefits of the project. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services on a cost-effective basis; government funding and budgetary issues and potential related funding delays; the impact of general economic, political, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).