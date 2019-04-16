SleepScore Labs Announces New Brand Ambassador Todd Clever

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SleepScore Labs today announced Todd Clever, American Rugby player, as its new brand ambassador.

Clever is renowned as the most capped player in United States Rugby history and is the former captain of the USA Eagles. As a professional athlete and former international rugby star, Clever implements dedication, commitment, and a strict rest and recovery regimen to maintain performance at an elite level. A healthy balance of sleep, fitness and nutrition are key pillars to Clever’s success on and off the playing field.

“Throughout my career, I have learned to listen to my body and that includes when it needs sleep for rest and recovery,” said Clever. “To ensure I’m always aware of my sleep patterns, including how long I took to fell asleep, the amount of REM sleep I logged and more, I count on my SleepScore to provide me with the most accurate data. Sleep is a vital component to ensuring both my career and family life is on track. As a father, I want to be the best example I can be for my daughter, and that means following a healthy sleep routine.”

SleepScore Labs is behind the world’s most advanced sleep improvement system and is the leader in innovative solutions to help the world achieve better sleep. The SleepScore App is designed as a complete sleep improvement system that tracks sleep, provides science-backed advice, makes product recommendations, and tracks progress over time based on objective and highly accurate sleep measurement.

“At SleepScore Labs, we continue to champion the importance of sleep. From professional athletes like Todd to working professionals, parents and everyone in between, sleep is a crucial foundational element to a healthy, productive life,” said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs. “Todd is a great addition to the SleepScore team because he truly embodies what it means to implement a healthy sleep routine.”

Through its unique online store of curated sleep products and services, SleepScore Labs is committed to helping consumers find effective sleep solutions based on their own specific sleep patterns.

About SleepScore Labs

We’re the sleep company changing the world by changing the way you sleep. Founded in 2016, SleepScore Labs™ features a team of sleep experts from ResMed, Harvard, and Apple, all driven by a shared purpose: to unlock human potential through the power of sleep. After studying millions of hours of sleep for over a decade, we created the world’s most accurate sleep app and a curated store of products so you can have a happier, healthier and more productive life. We’re a joint venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P, with headquarters in Carlsbad, California, and an office in Dublin, Ireland. We utilize SleepScore™ technology powered by ResMed™ to provide the most accurate and advanced sleep improvement system for consumers along with data insights, product evaluation tools and technology licensing opportunities for companies developing products and solutions in the sleep industry.