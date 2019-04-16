Mazda Chooses Redline Detection Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Detector for Essential Tool and Equipment Program

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redline Detection, the industry leader in diagnostic leak detection equipment, today announced they have been chosen by Mazda to manufacture essential equipment that will be used to service vehicles across North America, providing Mazda owners with best-in-class service.

“We are honored to provide Mazda with this technology to support their excellent lifetime vehicle performance and legendary customer service,” said Redline Detection Executive Vice President, Alex Parker.

The Mazda Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Detector is designed to test the integrity of the complete engine system, from the air cleaner to the tip of the exhaust, in a single, 15-minute procedure, with 100% reliability. Applications include intake system testing on diesel, gasoline and alternative fuel vehicles, both turbocharged and normally aspirated; and also exhaust systems, both gasoline and more complex diesel systems with aftertreatment components. The machine goes from higher, variable pressure to low, fixed pressure with the flip of a switch to test fuel vapor recovery systems.

This equipment provides, for the first time ever, the ability to test a full range of vehicle and engine types, an engineering innovation in diagnostic leak detection. By generating variable pressure from 0.5 to 20 PSI, the equipment gives technicians the ability to adjust flow for easy, quick, and 100% reliable diagnosis across the model range. The machine creates a dense, highly visible vapor without the use of dyes and is safe for technicians, safe for vehicles, and safe for the environment.

