Onegevity Health Announces Strategic Licensing Agreement with Kirin and Mitsui to Bring Health Intelligence Metagenome+TM into Japanese Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Onegevity Health, a market leader in advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled insight solutions for prevention and wellness, today announced a strategic collaboration to launch Onegevity Health’s testing system in Japan, as well as to develop unique nutritional products, leveraging the insights provided by Onegevity’s AI-based platform.

“We empower individuals to combine the best emerging research in the fields of microbiome and artificial intelligence to better manage chronic health issues,” said Onegevity Health CEO Paul Jacobson. “We create tools that keep individuals at the center of healthcare, with direct access to convenient, at-home testing and high-powered health intelligence to develop actionable, personalized plans for the their health goals.”

Earlier this year, Onegevity Health launched its first commercial product, GutbioTM, to bring AI-based personalized insights and recommendations to help individuals manage and improve gut health. Onegevity will expand services later this year to include whole-genome sequencing, blood testing, and data-driven nutritional product development. Mitsui and Kirin’s unique experience in developing international markets and innovative products, respectively, will accelerate Onegevity’s efforts to scale health intelligence in consumer markets.

“We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Onegevity to bring personalized health and wellness solutions that will strengthen the initiatives begun last year when Mitsui and Kirin made a joint strategic investment in our partner company Thorne,” said Masami Yokoyama, General Manager, NutriScience Division, Mitsui. “We will start our collaboration by launching GutbioTM to accelerate our efforts in this space.”

“I believe Onegevity Health’s AI platform, which integrates multiple health-related data sources and generates insights from machine learning, provides us with crucial knowledge to develop new nutritional products, particularly in the pre- and pro-biotic spaces,” said Shinro Fujita, General Manager of Corporate Strategy, Kirin Holdings. “This strategic partnership reinforces our commitment to pursue data science to accelerate health insights, advance novel research concepts, and achieve precision in treatment, with the goal of improving customer outcomes.”

About Onegevity Health

Based in New York, Onegevity Health delivers science-based, consumer-friendly recommendations for customized nutrition, clinically-studied supplements and pre- and pro-biotics to improve health outcomes. Onegevity provides a comprehensive molecular portrait and customized recommendations for an individual’s health based on integrated analysis of longitudinal blood, genetics, and microbiome profiles. Onegevity leverages partner company Thorne’s network of 35,000 physicians to offer convenient testing and powerful analytical tools to improve preventative care and lower healthcare costs for their patients.

About Kirin

Kirin is a global, multi-industry food and beverages company headquartered in Tokyo. Kirin manufactures and sells alcohol and non-alcohol beverages globally through its underlying companies such as Kirin Brewery (Japan), Kirin Beverage (Japan), Lion (Australia), and Myanmar Brewery (Myanmar), as well as engages in pharmaceutical and bio-chemical businesses through Kyowa Kirin and Kyowa Hakko Bio. Under the long-term management vision “Kirin Group Vision 2027”, Kirin aims to become a global leader in CSV, creating value in domains ranging from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit https://www.kirinholdings.co.jp/english/.

About Mitsui

Mitsui is one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment and service enterprises in the world, with 139 offices in 66 countries as of Apr, 2019. Utilizing its global operating locations, network and information resources, Mitsui is multilaterally pursuing business that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects in the following fields: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Infrastructure Projects, Mobility, Chemicals, Energy, Food, Food & Retail Management, Healthcare & Service, IT & Communication Business, Corporate Development Business. Mitsui is actively taking on challenges for global business innovation around the world. For more information, visit http://www.mitsui.com.