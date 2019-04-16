University of Chicago Medicine Implements The Drug Shortage App from LogicStream Health™ to Combat U.S. Drug Shortage Crisis

The Drug Shortage App automates manual processes currently used by hospital and health system teams working to mitigate drug shortages

The Drug Shortage App automates manual processes currently used by hospital and health system teams working to mitigate drug shortages

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogicStream Health, Inc. announced today that the University of Chicago Medicine has selected The Drug Shortage App to step up efforts to manage and control the drug shortage crisis affecting U.S. healthcare providers.

The Drug Shortage App helps pharmacy teams save lives, time and money. The app automates many of the manual processes currently used by hospital and health system teams combating the drug shortage crisis. One key benefit of the software is its capability to proactively identify the impact of drug shortages that matter most to clinical operations staff.

“The app gives pharmacy teams a global perspective of shortages and identifies how best to control the demand of drugs in short supply,” said Patrick Yoder, PharmD, CEO and co-founder of LogicStream Health. “The app is greatly reducing the pain teams are feeling related to shortages, with an early warning system specific to each hospital and automated action plans.”

“Drug shortages are a major challenge for hospital pharmacy teams across the country,” said Seth Hartman, PharmD, MBA, Director of Pharmacy Informatics at UChicago Medicine, an academic medical health system based in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. “We believe applying innovative technologies and processes will help us get ahead of this nation-wide problem and improve our patient care.”

About The Drug Shortage App from LogicStream Health

LogicStream Health is trusted by a community of high-performing healthcare providers across the United States. The company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform as well as The Drug Shortage App stand alone in their ability to help customers gain instant insights to improve vital clinical processes and better control patient care. As a result, hospitals and health systems reduce cost and improve outcomes. Healthcare customers are saving millions of dollars on the LogicStream Health platform. For more information about The Drug Shortage App, visit www.thedrugshortageapp.com.