Vocera Earns ATO to Provide Communication Solution to Air Force and Navy

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced it received an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) that extends the potential purchase and deployment of the hands-free Vocera Badge beyond the Army to facilities in the Air Force and Navy worldwide.

This DoD security process is an integral part of authorizing, securing and managing healthcare technology systems across the DoD. The ATO is based on compliance with strict security requirements and risk assessments outlined in the Risk Management Framework (RMF). The RMF, a unified information security framework, was developed by the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) to help DoD and federal agencies manage and monitor information technology risks.

“For many years the wearable Vocera Badge has been used in MEDCOM facilities around the world to improve care team communication,” said Gregory Young, vice president of military health systems at Vocera. “With this new ATO, we are very excited to extend our customer base and offer our defense-grade solution to healthcare facilities in the U.S. Air Force and Navy.”

The Vocera Badge meets all federal government requirements, is FIPS 140-2 compliant, and Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certified. Proven to reduce steps and save time, this communication solution enables mobile healthcare workers to connect with the right person, group and information instantly. It also integrates with more than 140 clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, physiologic monitors, and real-time location systems.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,850 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,600 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our clinical communication and workflow solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 140 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear power facilities, schools, libraries, retail stores, and more. Vocera solutions make a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at http://www.vocera.com and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

