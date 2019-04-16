HARMAN Delivers Next-Generation Infotainment, Cybersecurity and OTA Solutions for Great Wall Motor Company

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shanghai Auto Show 2019 -- HARMAN , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced a continued partnership with the Great Wall Motor Company to be awarded next generation digital cockpit platform and deliver next-generation infotainment, cybersecurity and over-the-air (OTA) solutions for the manufacturer’s latest vehicle line-up. HARMAN’s solutions will create experiences per mile (EPM) for Great Wall Motor’s drivers and passengers, enabling personalized content opportunities, modern comfort features and critical safety solutions - all supported by secure and seamless software services.

In addition to enabling traditional infotainment solutions, the HARMAN-powered Great Wall Motors connected experience will include voice assistant capabilities, online content, personalization features like customized music and comfort options. As part of this partnership, starting in January 2019, HARMAN’s Automotive Cybersecurity business unit started providing security-focused consultancy services to Great Wall Motors, helping the company continue building on their commitment to safety and security. Also, for the first time, GWM’s WEY VV6 model features a HARMAN branded experience directly in the car - as drivers will be greeted with “Connected by HARMAN” on the infotainment screen when starting their vehicles.

“Consumers today have high expectations for connected systems in their vehicle, creating a demand for automakers to deliver more dynamic and purposeful in-car experiences that add to the safety and convenience capabilities of the vehicle,” said Dr. Mike Peters, President, Connected Car, HARMAN. “This new venture, which will result in the first infotainment product co-developed between HARMAN and Great Wall Motors, will supplement our existing Digital Cockpit project with the automaker to create a true end-to-end digital experience solution for their current and future models.”

“Intelligence and connectivity are important strategic directions of Great Wall Motors - and our partnership with HARMAN, a leader in connected vehicle experiences, demonstrates our continued pursuit for quality,” said Yansong Guo, deputy director of technology center at Great Wall Motors. “Vehicles are becoming an intrinsic part of our everyday connected lives. By creating these high-touch, personalized and modern in-vehicle environments with HARMAN, we’ll create a stand-out experience that keeps our customers informed, safe and connected while on the road.”

HARMAN facilitates the following connected experiences for Great Wall Motors:

Smart Safety : Vehicles will be equipped with ADAS functions, including forward collision detection, lane-assistance, and high-definition 360-degree viewing to clearly monitoring blind spots.

: Vehicles will be equipped with ADAS functions, including forward collision detection, lane-assistance, and high-definition 360-degree viewing to clearly monitoring blind spots. Nature Voice Interaction : An in-vehicle experience supports both cloud and local voice assistant with more accurate recognition to make verbal exchanges more adaptable, accurate and intuitive.

: An in-vehicle experience supports both cloud and local voice assistant with more accurate recognition to make verbal exchanges more adaptable, accurate and intuitive. Personalization : By recognizing the driver’s identity through face and voice recognition, personalized settings can be seamlessly applied - while also providing notifications in case of driver fatigue or driver distraction.

: By recognizing the driver’s identity through face and voice recognition, personalized settings can be seamlessly applied - while also providing notifications in case of driver fatigue or driver distraction. Rich Content Support : Vehicles support the projection of DLNA mobile phone or third-party mobile phone applications on the on-board display screen so passengers can display their preferred local or online photos, video and audio.

: Vehicles support the projection of DLNA mobile phone or third-party mobile phone applications on the on-board display screen so passengers can display their preferred local or online photos, video and audio. In-vehicle Security: HARMAN and GWM partnered on vehicle cybersecurity, leveraging on HARMAN’s expertise, to conduct research and recommend on best practices and technologies into Great Wall Motors’ next vehicle architecture.

The cooperation between HARMAN and Great Wall Motor on OTA Remote Vehicle Update Service dates back to 2017. HARMAN’s world-leading and widely recognized OTA update solution was applied to the Great Wall Motor’s new infotainment platform for providing ECU upgrade services to various models. With the continuous development of the connected car, paired with the dramatic increase of automotive applications, the OTA partnership between HARMAN and Great Wall Motor extended in 2019 to the next generation digital cockpit platform in full-line vehicle models. The updated technology enables new vehicles to upgrade all of the vehicle’s software – from firmware, applications, settings, configurations, maps, TCUs to ECUs.

For more information on HARMAN Connected Car and HARMAN Connected Services solutions, go to harman.com or visit HARMAN at the Shanghai International Automobiles Industry Exhibition 2019 in hall 8.1, booth 8A21.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ABOUT GREAT WALL MOTORS

Great Wall Motor Company Limited is China’s largest SUV and pickup manufacturer. We were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2003 and the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2011. By 2016, our assets had amounted to 92.309billion yuan. Now Great Wall Motors owns three brands--Haval, Great Wall and WEY which covers three categories: SUV, passenger car and pickup. With over 40 holding subsidiaries, more than 88,000 employees, four vehicle manufacturing bases, we have developed the independent matching capacity of core parts such as engine and transmission. Great Wall Motor always adheres to the business philosophy of technology driven and independent research and development. We gain technology advantages through the excessive investment in technical R&D. Our market positioning is "based in China, focusing on emerging countries, and cultivating US and Europe ". Great Wall Motor focuses on SUV category. By leveraging category advantages to enhance brand value, we aspire to become the world-class SUV expert.

© 2019 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.