Generational Group Sponsors Here’s Life Africa Golf Tournament

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group is proud to announce its title sponsorship of Here’s Life Africa’s Global Golf Gala. This fundraiser will be hosted at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, TX, on May 14, 2019, from noon to 6 p.m.

The golf tournament will celebrate and support the vital ministry of Here’s Life Africa (HLA), which impacts thousands of lives each year. HLA is a Christian ministry sharing the story of Jesus, discipling villagers, and planting churches in Africa.

The tournament will pit the kings (businesses) against the priests (churches) in The Commissioner’s Cup. Each team of four will help provide for the salvation, discipleship, and pastor training that this ministry supports.

A second golf gala will take place on July 15, 2019, at Reunion Golf Course in Madison, Mississippi.

“We’re honored and blessed to be able to support such a great cause,” said Generational Group president and CEO Ryan Binkley. “As newly planted churches take root thanks to HLA, true hope arrives and lives are changed forever.”

To register for the golf tournament, fill out HLA’s online form. To find more information, or to add your sponsorship to this worthy event, please contact 214-282-8889 or email info@HeresLifeAfrica.com.

Learn more about Here’s Life Africa at https://www.hereslifeafrica.com.

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their five-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.generational.com/ or the Generational Group press room.