IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces SAM at FDIC

With the SAM Control System, pump operators can use saved presets to set discharge pressures with just one swipe on a 10-inch display. Even before charging lines, the system automatically opens the tank-to-pump valve, so water is in the pump and ready to go. (Photo: Business Wire)

The SAM Control System makes complex pump operations simple by managing the water flow so the operator can focus on the fireground and the safety of their crew, not the side of the truck. SAM is an integrated total water flow control system that manages the truck's pump, tank, intakes and discharges. (Photo: Business Wire)

See how the SAM Control System makes complex pump operations simple by managing the water flow so the operator can focus on the fireground and the safety of their crew, not the side of the truck.

OCALA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEX Fire & Safety introduced the SAM Control System, at the FDIC International conference and exhibition April 11-13 in Indianapolis.

The innovative SAM system makes complex pump operations simple by managing the water flow so the operator can focus on the fireground and the safety of their crew, not the side of the truck. SAM is an integrated total water flow control system that manages the truck’s pump, tank, intakes and discharges.

With SAM, pump operators can use saved presets to set discharge pressures with just one swipe on a 10-inch display. Even before charging lines, the system automatically opens the tank-to-pump valve, so water is in the pump and ready to go.

SAM was invented by Jason Cerrano, a firefighter with 19 years of experience and is now a member of the IDEX Fire & Safety team. Jason saw a real need for SAM. “I designed SAM to help the pump operator spend less time staring at the pump panel, so they can focus on the fireground.”

There were four locations at FDIC where attendees could see SAM and try it out.

Inside, visitors interacted with the SAM system touch screen displays mounted on a pump panel and experienced real water flow from a handline nozzle and portable monitor in real time. Flowing water in the exhibit was a first for the show.

In the outdoor exhibit area, IDEX Fire & Safety provided a demo truck to highlight SAM and the simplified pump panel. The new demo truck will go on tour this year across North America, making stops at major fire show events and departments along the way.

One of the trucks demonstrating SAM is the Lewiston No. 1 Fire Department truck, destined for Lewiston, New York. Fire Chief, Les Myers, admitted he was a little skeptical about SAM until he saw a live demonstration. He immediately realized that with SAM, his 12 pump operators “would not be stuck to the pump panel and would have the freedom to attend to other critical duties.”

The Lewiston truck was built by KME.

Another place to see SAM was on the New Melle Fire Protection District truck. The stations in New Melle cover 121 square miles, meaning trucks are generally 10-15 minutes away from most calls. “The time it takes us to get to calls, combined with limited manpower, is why we need this truck to do a lot more for us,” Chief Rick Massey said. “Any help the truck can give us is what we are looking for in a truck; we need the truck to help our firefighters do their jobs.”

The New Melle truck was produced by Rosenbauer and upfitted at Sentinel Emergency Solutions.

In the Water Flow Zone, attendees could try out SAM on an apparatus destined for the Pattonville Fire Protection District in Bridgeton, Missouri. The district operates from their headquarters/training facility and three engine houses. They cover 30 square miles including a heavy concentration of commercial structures and the most highway miles in the state.

“Safety is the number one priority for us. We need our engineers to be able to operate in a safe location while keeping an eye on the crew,” said Battalion Chief Steve Rogger. “The SAM system simplifies pump operations, so we worry less about managing manual valves. Now the operator can provide another set of hands on scene. Using the wireless tablet controller, we also gain some additional work space freedom around the perimeter of the truck.”

The Pattonville truck was produced by Sutphen.

SAM helps with common fireground challenges:

Interrupted water flow from operator error

Pressure spikes on handlines

Water pressure problems due to loss of hydrant pressure or cavitation

Miscommunication or excessive radio traffic issues

Not enough crew to respond to calls

Rotating pump operators, not as familiar with truck

For more information about SAM: samflows.com

