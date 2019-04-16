HG Insights Partners with Forrester to Expand Worldwide Technology Adoption Coverage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HG Insights, the global leader in technology intelligence, announced a partnership agreement with Forrester’s Business Technographics Service. The combined offering leverages technographics from HG Insights to give Forrester’s global customers the ability to see technology adoption trends in more than 45 different markets worldwide. With these combined insights, sales and marketing teams can further refine strategic decisions about which markets to enter or expand, and determine the right level of resources to allocate to sales territories, sales enablement, and demand generation initiatives.

Continuously updated technographic intelligence from HG Insights also provides Forrester clients with the ability to adjust their go-to-market plans throughout the year with new technology adoption information. This gives marketing teams the flexibility to reallocate their budgets to support more optimal sales territories, and arms sales organizations with the information they need to modify their plans in order to take advantage of new opportunities.

“Forrester’s primary objective for our Business Technographics Service is to help our B2B clients target the right markets so they can be more efficient in their resource allocation and ultimately acquire more customers,” said Tyler McDaniel, Vice President Product - Buyer Experience Analytics at Forrester. “The depth of technographics coverage from HG Insights, the quality of the insights, and the frequency with which they are updated enhances our ability to provide this guidance to our customers.”

“Forrester is a well-respected, premier research and advisory firm that challenges the thinking of its clients and helps them lead change in their organizations,” said Don Wynns, Vice President of OEM and Channel Partnerships at HG Insights. “We’re honored that Forrester has affirmed the quality of our technographics by partnering with HG Insights to make this intelligence available to their B2B sales and marketing customers.”

Resources

Watch our HG Insights company video

Follow HG Insights on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

About HG Insights

HG Insights is the global leader in technology intelligence. Every day, HG Insights uses advanced data science methodologies to process billions of unstructured digital documents to produce the world’s best technology installation information, IT spend, and contract intelligence. The world’s largest technology firms and fastest growing companies achieve a tremendous advantage by using HG Insights to accelerate their sales, marketing, and strategy efforts. Learn more about how leading businesses use technographics to out-market, out-sell, and out-grow their competition at hginsights.com.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester’s unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations. Learn more at Forrester.com.