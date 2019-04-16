Kony Helps Amway Drive Digital Innovation for Business Owners Across 100 Countries and Territories

Amway rolls out over 50 new mobile apps, powered by Kony Quantum, to business owners across 100 countries and territories around the globe.

Amway rolls out over 50 new mobile apps, powered by Kony Quantum, to business owners across 100 countries and territories around the globe.

AUSTIN, Texas & ADA, Michigan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kony, Inc., the fastest-growing, cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions company, today announced that Amway, a worldwide direct selling company of health and beauty products, has standardized on Kony Quantum, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences, to transform their business operation and drive digital innovation for its Amway Business Owners (ABOs). More than three million ABOs across the globe will benefit from the new mobile applications built on industry-leading Kony Quantum low-code application development platform. The Kony Quantum platform enabled the Amway team to increase the speed of delivery of new apps and rolled out more than 50 new apps to ABOs in multiple countries in just 90 days.

With a strong global footprint from the Americas to China, Europe, Asia and Africa, Amway’s sales in 2018 were $8.8 billion. By leveraging the power of the Kony Quantum low-code platform, Amway’s development teams are co-creating, customizing, and sharing the component pieces needed to create innovative mobile apps to help ABOs better serve their customers and drive increased mobile sales, while also strengthening engagement between ABOs and their customers.

All of the components are stored in a single, worldwide, cloud-based storehouse – “Amway’s AppFactory” – from which development teams have the flexibility to select, modify, and quickly deploy new digital tools and assets to suit specific markets.

Brian Hart, vice president of ABO Customer Solutions/IT, Amway said, “Overall, we’re saving more than half of the time and money we previously spent, while gaining global brand awareness and improving customer experience. Our work with Kony Quantum has already led to huge savings in time and efficiency, because regions share and re-use pre-built components.

“We’re putting the latest digital tools into the hands of our ABOs,” he continued. “Everyone has a mobile phone, but not everyone has a computer. Kony Quantum allows us to very quickly share innovation across different countries and platforms.

“This really is a grass-roots, ground-up approach,” Hart said. “There is more creativity because our apps (and components) are no longer coming exclusively from headquarters down to the regions. Those (people) closer to the regions have (more) direct input into the features, functions, and design,” he said.

“Amway has made it a priority to equip their business owners with innovative digital solutions and speed time-to-market through the use of low-code approaches,” said Burley Kawasaki, executive vice president of Products, Kony, Inc. “By standardizing on Kony Quantum, Amway has been able to save lots of time and speed up the application development process, enabling the digital teams across the globe to reuse application components and avoid duplicative efforts. For instance, a component that is being developed in China can be utilized in a country or market in the Asia-Pacific region. Speed is always a focal point when businesses deploy applications and we are excited that Kony Quantum was able to help Amway accelerate digital transformation across their global business and realize the benefits of low-code without limits.”

Mike Edwards, vice president of Global Digital Services, Amway, said, “Digital innovation for us is critical. If you look at companies like Uber, they didn't do anything unique. It's still the taxi industry. But, they leveraged digital tools to make that a very compelling opportunity. Every time you see an industry disrupted, it's because of digital technology. It's the same thing if you look at direct selling and you look at Amway. If we don't disrupt the industry by leveraging digital tools, we'll become irrelevant.”

“Kony Quantum and Kony’s professional services are helping us be successful by breaking down huge challenges. They checked off all the boxes for us,” he continued. “It's Kony’s global availability. It's the efficiency that gets us to market faster. It's all the parts and pieces that we were looking for that made Kony the right choice.”

Kony Quantum combines the ease of use and speed of low-code application development with the power of the leading enterprise-grade digital experience development platform. Kony Quantum enables businesses to build mission-critical web and mobile solutions for both employees and consumer-facing apps on a unified platform, resulting in greater speed and productivity.

Additional Information:

Kony has been named a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report and The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms for AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019. Kony has also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2019 Vendor Assessment Report.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without compromising what’s critical.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Amway

Amway is a family-owned, $8.8 billion direct selling company based in Ada, Michigan, USA that is committed to helping people live healthier, more empowered lives. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™ vitamin, mineral and dietary supplements, Artistry™ skincare and color cosmetics, eSpring™ water treatment systems and XS™ energy drinks – all sold exclusively by Amway Business Owners. Global sales in 2017 made Amway the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2018 Direct Selling News Global 100. The company’s annual sales figure includes revenue from direct selling operations and other business holdings. For company news, visit amwayglobal.com/newsroom.