Silvaco Joins SEMI, and Electronic System Design Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvaco Inc., a leading global provider of software, IP and services to semiconductor companies for the design of ICs, digital displays and electronic systems, today announced that it has joined the Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, as a new member. Silvaco joined the ESD Alliance inspired by SEMI’s commitment to Connect, Collaborate and Innovate to drive growth across the entire global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. Silvaco will leverage SEMI’s global scale and industry reach to uncover new partner, business and innovation opportunities.

“Meeting the challenges of semiconductor development for artificial intelligence (AI), big data, smart cities and autonomous driving requires a closer collaboration with designers, device developers, manufacturers and the design automation community,” says David Dutton, CEO of Silvaco. “SEMI brings these key stakeholders together. Silvaco is well positioned to be a strong participant due to our ability to simulate semiconductor processes, devices and materials along with our EDA and IP solutions for IC design.”

The SEMI and ESD Alliance memberships give Silvaco access to committees and global platforms that provide opportunities for member companies to address a range of industry-wide issues. They include export and government requirements, licensing and software piracy prevention, interoperability, market tracking information and networking and educational programs that encourage more entrepreneurs to build businesses that support the semiconductor design ecosystem.

“EDA companies are vital to the SEMI mission to drive greater value across the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain and enable members to Connect, Collaborate and Innovate as they work to fuel industry growth and prosperity,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The stakes are high. Emerging technologies are increasing the complexity of the IC ecosystem, requiring greater interconnectivity across the supply chain for the industry to deliver on the promise of growth through innovation. SEMI welcomes Silvaco with open arms as the EDA industry plays its crucial role in accelerating and optimizing innovation across verticals.”

Silvaco is an inaugural exhibitor at ES Design West, the ESD Alliance’s newest program and the only event in North America that links the electronic system and semiconductor design community with the global electronic product design and manufacturing supply chain. Co-located with SEMICON West 2019, ES Design West promotes the Design and Design Automation Ecosystem™ from IP, electronic design automation (EDA), embedded software, design services, design infrastructure and the cloud.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Silvaco

Silvaco, Inc. is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP supplier that provides process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. We are a technology company outpacing the EDA industry by delivering innovative smart silicon solutions to meet the world’s ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia. For more information, visit: www.silvaco.com