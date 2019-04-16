GroupBy and IWD Announce Preferred Partnership

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GroupBy Inc., a leading provider of relevancy-focused eCommerce solutions, and IWD, an eCommerce agency specializing in Magento development, today announced a formal partnership. As part of this partnership, retail customers that are leveraging Magento’s eCommerce platform and looking to upgrade their search capabilities can benefit from IWD’s expertise with GroupBy. As well, GroupBy customers utilizing Magento can take advantage of IWD’s knowledge of both platforms for external development.

As a result of GroupBy and IWD’s joint work with their mutual customer QC Supply – a leading livestock, farm, and industrial supplies, workwear and clothing distributor – IWD has built and productized a seamless integration between GroupBy and Magento. By easily consolidating data from a retailer’s product catalog in Magento to GroupBy, future customers will be able to rapidly adopt the GroupBy platform.

"IWD is a trusted development partner of QC Supply. They have expanded their knowledge of the GroupBy platform, and proven to be quite adept at driving an optimal site search experience utilizing GroupBy's industry-leading search solution,” said Bevin Baker, IT Manager, QC Supply.

GroupBy is the first data-driven individualization platform that engages the consumer on a one-to-one basis while allowing the retailer to influence its shoppers in a non-intrusive or obvious way. GroupBy powers highly relevant and personalized search, recommendations, and SEO tools to help retailers and brands solve some of the toughest user experience pain points in the eCommerce market.

IWD brings over 15 years of eCommerce experience to the partnership, with more than 300 Magento stores built and 30,000 extension customers worldwide. The agency specializes in creating Magento sites that produce a world-class user experience, B2B optimization, performance optimization, SEO marketing, store migration, and ongoing support and maintenance. IWD’s in-house eCommerce designers are experts in creating eCommerce sites that not only impress, but that stays true to its customers’ tastes and values.

“Our experience working with GroupBy has been outstanding. IWD clients utilizing GroupBy have seen a substantial lift in their conversions and have reported to us that the platform has helped them separate themselves from their competition. We have developed our skillset around GroupBy’s technology and are proud to be the company’s go-to partner for retail customers leveraging Magento,” said Kevin Schneider, director of business development, IWD.

“Given IWD’s strong reputation in the Magento community and their experience and knowledge base of the GroupBy platform, it was an easy decision to partner with them as our go-to agency for Magento implementations. We look forward to working with the IWD team on future projects and know they will bring an added value that our mutual clients will benefit from,” said Roland Gossage, CEO, GroupBy.

About IWD

IWD is an eCommerce agency located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Specializing in Magento development, our expert team of eCommerce specialists provides quality eCommerce, B2B, and marketing solutions for brands looking to expand their online presence. Since 2001, we have been building our reputation by creating superior returns on investment for our clients. For more information, please visit https://www.iwdagency.com/.

About GroupBy Inc.

GroupBy Inc. transforms the way retailers interact with their consumers online through data-driven commerce, media, and knowledge management software solutions. The company supports the online retail efforts of many of the world’s leading online retailers by driving more targeted site traffic and increases in revenue through its platform Searchandiser. GroupBy’s solutions provide industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, navigation, merchandising, search engine optimization (SEO) and search as you type (SAYT). Founded in 2014, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.groupbyinc.com.