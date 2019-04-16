Trace Medical & SunMED Medical Solutions Announce Exclusive Partnership Agreement

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trace Medical, a national leader in ventilation rentals based in Whitmore Lake, Michigan and SunMED Medical Solutions (“SunMED”) based in Marlton, NJ have executed an exclusive long-term Network Administration Agreement to provide ventilator rentals to the entire SunMED Managed Care Organization (“MCO”) Network, Workers Compensation and Medicaid customer base of over 500 providers.

Elliot Campbell, Senior Vice President of Trace Medical, stated, “The partnership with Trace and SunMED allows Trace to provide significant opportunity to our current customer base while further distinguishing ourselves from our competitors. SunMED is an industry leader with extensive experience in this market. We are thrilled to partner with them to offer an additional revenue stream to our expanding customer base.”

“Trace Medical and SunMED share a strong commitment to pursuing innovation on behalf of our providers and their patients,” said Bill Lobosco, President and Co-Founder of SunMED. “This partnership will reduce patient costs by giving them greater access to high quality in-network benefits, as well as deliver a single point of service for patients across the national SunMED network.”

Greg Apostolou, Chief Financial Officer of Trace Medical, also stated, “We are very excited about the partnership with SunMED. This relationship provides a perfect platform to link the resources of our customers with managed care and other payer programs through SunMED. With revenue opportunities for SunMED, Trace, and its customers, it’s clearly a win for all parties.”

About Trace Medical

Founded in 2004, Trace Medical is a national leader in ventilation rentals throughout the continuum of care, including skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation facilities, hospice, and HME providers. For more information, please visit www.TraceMedical.com

About SunMED

Founded in 2002 as a provider of advanced in-home medical equipment for patients of all ages and conditions. SunMED’s services have expanded nationally and it is a nationally-recognized leader in lymphedema support, as well as providing segment-leading services in complex areas such as negative pressure wound care, light therapy, external cochlear sound processors, and breast and mastectomy services. Learn more at www.SunMEDmedical.com