Myomo® Announces New Sales and Service Agreement for Chile

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Tecnoplanta Orthopedic Laboratory with the goal of offering MyoPro in Chile.

With over 20 years of operation, Tecnoplanta Orthopedic Laboratory is dedicated to providing services in both orthoses and prostheses for people who have suffered strokes, amputations or musculoskeletal malformations, providing patients with high quality products of advanced technology. Tecnoplanta serves patients in Chile and across Latin America.

Mario Campos, Tecnoplanta Chief Product Officer, Chief Innovation Officer, Chief Orthotics and Prosthetics Technician explains, “Our vision is to be an orthopedic laboratory recognized by health organizations throughout Chile as providing a high quality and efficient service responding to the demands of a globalized, changing and competitive world. Our mission is to deliver high quality care to our patients, committed from the beginning with their recovery process providing high-tech supplies, backed by large world-renowned companies in the field of technical orthopedics, such as Myomo.”

Paul R. Gudonis, Chairman and CEO of Myomo, said, “Since individuals from around the world are seeking a MyoPro for their paralyzed arms, this agreement with Tecnoplanta enables Myomo to assist patients in South America, supplementing our existing international reach in Canada and Europe. Myomo and Tecnoplanta are ideal partners, both of us committed to excellence in technology and patient care.”

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future business expectations which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans for offering our MyoPro product in Chile, expansion of our business to Latin America and beyond. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, risks related to regulatory approval and market acceptance of our products, our ability to secure and maintain reimbursement for our products, our ability to obtain additional funding to sustain and grow our business, and the other risk factors contained in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about factors that potentially could affect Myomo's business and financial results is included in Myomo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.