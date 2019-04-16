French Biotech CellVax is Now Able to Propose Preclinical Studies in Large Animals

MAISON-ALFORT, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thanks to this strategic partnership, CellVax can now respond to the strong demand for optimal selection of models that represent the human disease best and is able to offer preclinical studies in large nonrodent species as well as diversified preclinical models or clinical trials.

Large animal models are essential for the development of novel therapeutics for Cancer and Osteoarthritis (OA) fields, the two research specialties of CellVax. Through this partnership, the company has achieved a significant progress in its capacity to provide wide range of animal models for these diseases.

From now on, CellVax offers to fully realize high value-added projects in China and France / Europe, including product registrations in China for European clients, or a better understanding of European markets for Chinese clients.

Quicker funding to support the growth and to finance quality and R&D resources, innovation driver for CellVax

Since February 2019, CellVax has made a strong commitment to enhance the quality of its preclinical studies. Currently, one large GLP toxicology and Bio-distribution study is ongoing at CellVax.

By the end of 2019, CellVax will be able to perform a full range of GLP-compliant preclinical studies in large and small animals for the development of drugs, vaccines and medical devices.

Furthermore, CellVax is fully invested in numerous large-scale European collaborative research programs such as Eureka, FP-7, and Horizon 2020, as well as in the search for new ways of private / public financing in order to continually enhance its R&D capability and to increase its visibility worldwide.

About CellVax – www.cellvax-pharma.com

Founded in 2001, Cellvax is a preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides innovating drug validation studies both in vitro and in vivo allowing to accelerate the drug development process for unmet needs related to severe human diseases, mainly in Cancer and Osteoarthritis fields. In addition to preclinical studies, CellVax provides high quality consulting services in order to optimize the discovery process of candidate compounds.