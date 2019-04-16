Toluna Partners with Cintrifuse to Bring Cincinnati’s Startup and Innovation Economy Real-Time Insights

WILTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toluna, a leading consumer intelligence platform provider that delivers real-time insights to companies of all sizes, and Cintrifuse, an organization created to accelerate Cincinnati's startup ecosystem, today announced their partnership.

Cintrifuse’s primary goal is to make Greater Cincinnati area a tech startup, and innovation hub. To do this, Cintrifuse leverages its P&G and Kroger-backed nearly $100 million venture fund to tap into cutting-edge technologies, generate strong financial returns, and create investment pools for entrepreneurs. The company helps the largest corporations in Cintrifuse’s region discover innovations that they need to grow and lead their industries and works with entrepreneurs to start new businesses and connect them with customers.

In partnership with Toluna, Cintrifuse will now offer members of its entrepreneur community access to Toluna’s end-to-end consumer insights platform where audiences, surveys, communities, and analytics are completely integrated, powered by real-time engagement and behavioral data from Toluna’s community of millions of influencers worldwide. With the use of the Toluna platform, Cintrifuse members can generate actionable insights in real-time at global scale.

“At Cintrifuse and #StartupCincy we are obsessed with ‘helping startups win.’ Smart, fast, low-cost insight gathering, and concept testing is a critical starting point for success. Toluna combines wonderfully simple survey capability with wickedly targeted audience segments. This is the first in a range of services we’ll be rolling out to Cincinnati’s startup community,” said Pete Blackshaw, Cintrifuse’s CEO. “Real-time access to consumer insights help entrepreneurs power innovation, and ensure that business decisions are quick, yet informed. When we sought a partner, Toluna was a stand-out and has been delivering on-demand insights to some of the most influential global enterprise brands and industry disruptors we’ve come to know today.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Cintrifuse to provide consumer insights that power innovation and entrepreneurship. The team at Cintrifuse truly foster innovation, and we’ve seen exciting business developments from the group,” commented Jay Rampuria, Executive Vice President Corporate Development for Toluna (ITWP). “Our two fastest growth sectors are global enterprise brands, and industry disruptors, including emerging start-ups.” By announcing the partnership with Cintrifuse, Toluna is further demonstrating its goal of democratizing market research by making quality insights accessible to companies of all sizes.

In addition to providing Cintrifuse members with survey data, Toluna and Cintrifuse will continue to issue reports about topics of interest to the business community, including a recent report about Data Security and Privacy.

Additionally, the Toluna team is hosting on-site member training sessions and webinars throughout the month of April. To learn more about Cintrifuse click here.

About Toluna

Toluna provides consumer insights designed to empower success in today's on-demand, global economy. Powered by the perfect fusion of technology, expertise, and the largest global community of influencers at the ready, Toluna delivers rich, reliable, real-time insights to individuals, and companies of all sizes. Our automated consumer insights platform, TolunaInsights™ underpins everything we do. Clients can access the platform directly, leverage Toluna’s managed services, or create fully-customized digital consumer insights programs via our engineered services. TolunaInsights was built to complement QuickSurveys, Toluna’s on-demand platform designed for quick-turn, automated research.

Toluna is a founding member of the Insights on Demand Consortium, a multi-lateral group that's advancing the principles and adoption of Insights on Demand. The company has 24 offices globally spanning Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and MENA.

About Cintrifuse

Cintrifuse advocates for entrepreneurs leading high-growth tech startups – attracting, inspiring and supporting them on their journey. We focus on three core initiatives to support an ambition to be the #1 startup hub in the Midwest — Startup Talent, Customer Connections and Funding Connections. We also operate a Syndicate Fund comprised of investment from Procter & Gamble, Kroger, Mercy Health, Western & Southern, University of Cincinnati, EW Scripps, Children’s Hospital, and others. The fund primarily invests in venture capital funds outside the region in order to strengthen local deal flow and access to startup innovation.