CyFlare Adds the Syncurity SOAR Platform to Enable Global Scaling

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyFlare has announced that it has selected Syncurity as the Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) provider to enable global scale, massive efficiencies, practice integrity and possibilities to the CyFlare SOC, partners and clients.

Over the past year CyFlare evaluated several of the leading SOAR category vendors and chose Syncurity due to its ease of use when integrating with various technologies as well as its mutual vision and commitment to solving cyber security issues for organizations of all sizes.

“With the growth we have seen over the last 2 years and the breadth of the various vendor solutions that we support, it was clear we needed to make the investment in a SOAR Platform to ensure that our practice scales, remains high quality and enables high value reporting across all tools and clients. Apart from that and in collaboration with Syncurity, CyFlare will bring at least 2, if not 3 industry-first offerings to the market by the end of this year,” says Joe Morin, CEO of CyFlare.

Given the unique value proposition of CyFlare in that it works exclusively with channel partners as their delivery team, CyFlare requires a wide array of expertise and vendor coverage within its SOC. Bringing all security events into a single platform for playbook execution, SLA enforcement, action execution and consolidated reporting will allow CyFlare to continue providing services without requiring specific tools in order to extract value from an outsourced SOC.

“The integration of CyFlare SOC-in-a-Box and MSS with the Syncurity IR-Flow SOAR Platform pairs two surging leaders in their respective markets to enable our joint channel partners and customers to more quickly identify, assess and take action against ever-changing cyber risks,” said John Jolly, CEO, Syncurity. “The combination of the orchestration and automation along with IR-Flow’s robust case management means CyFlare channel partners allow their customers to more effectively measure and optimize their security investments.”

About CyFlare

CyFlare is a 24x7 Cyber SOC that is purpose built to enable the channel with a just-in-time MSSP back-office that can be simply resold or brought to market as a white label service. CyFlare provides cyber security services such as penetration testing, risk assessments, SOC 2 enablement, Managed SIEM and it’s own proprietary SOC In A Box platform exclusively through the channel.

About Syncurity

Syncurity™ optimizes and integrates people, process and technology to realize better cybersecurity outcomes. Syncurity’s award-winning and patent-pending IR-Flow® platform accelerates security operations teams by delivering an analyst-centric incident response platform. For more information, visit https://www.syncurity.net.

To learn more about how Syncurity’s customers are leveraging the IR-Flow platform, please visit https://www.syncurity.net/resource-center/case-studies/