PC Construction Selects DESTINI Estimator Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beck Technology, leading software and service firm for the commercial design and construction industry, announced that PC Construction has chosen DESTINI® Estimator as its new estimating platform.

Founded in 1958, PC Construction is a 100% employee-owned company headquartered in Vermont, with five offices along the east coast. From specialized buildings in the northeast to complex water and wastewater treatment plants in the southeast, PC is ranked annually as one of the top contractors in the country.

The multi-year enterprise agreement will enable the company to utilize DESTINI Estimator for its estimating efforts.

“PC Construction is constantly evolving and we wanted a tool that could grow with us while streamlining our processes and creating greater efficiency,” said Randy Lessor, Director of Information Technology at PC Construction. “Beck Technology worked with us to adapt the software to our needs, and we are looking forward to putting the tool into practice across the company.”

“We really enjoyed getting the opportunity to work with PC Construction and develop a solution that addresses not only their current needs, but also their plans for future growth and development,” said Chris Torbert, Account Executive at Beck Technology. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with them as we develop innovative solutions to estimating challenges.”

Beck Technology empowers the AEC industry to make smarter choices through innovative software solutions and expert consulting. Clients, ranging from government agencies to Fortune 500 companies as well as local, regional, and global construction firms, count on Beck Technology tools to conceptualize and estimate projects with unmatched speed, precision, and customization. Beck Technology’s DESTINI Estimator software is the only purpose-built platform created exclusively for preconstruction and cost estimating professionals. Visit www.beck-technology.com, call 888-835-7778, or follow @BeckTechnology.