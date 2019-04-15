Bretton Woods Telephone (BWTC) Signs $1.7 Million, Five Year Renewal Agreement to Provide 1 Gbps Broadband, Colocation, Managed Wi-Fi, Video and Voice Solutions for the Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire

RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bretton Woods Telephone Company (BWTC) a subsidiary of LICT Corporation (OTC Pink: LICT), a leading provider of Broadband services, announced today that it has secured a 5-year $1.7 million renewal agreement to provide 1 Gig High Speed Broadband, Colocation, Managed Wi-Fi, Video and Voice Services for Omni Mount Washington Resort.

Omni Mount Washington Resort, which spans over 35 square miles, includes the Omni Mount Washington Hotel; Omni Bretton Arms Inn; the Lodge at Bretton Woods; Bretton Woods alpine and Nordic ski center; Mount Washington and Mount Pleasant golf courses; as well as 500 acres for future expansion and development.

This agreement will enable Omni Mount Washington to offer its guests an improved internet and video experience, as well as a charted path for future services while managing expenses. BWTC is in a unique position to customize solutions and meet the specialized requirements of a key hospitality vertical and has flexibility in developing an aggressive project plan to meet a demanding installation schedule.

BWTC has been providing 1 Gigabit internet services to the Bretton Woods community over the past year and a half.

“Our relationship with Omni Mount Washington Resort extends back to 1947. We are committed to providing all of the products and services Omni requires to give its guests and staff the best experience possible,” said Art Nicholson, President and General Manager for BWTC. “We believe we are providing the fastest internet at gigabit speed combined with white glove support for our telecommunications subscribers. ”

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts which may not prove to be correct or may develop differently from the manner originally expected. Such forward-looking information must be read and interpreted in light of the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by Bretton Wood’s parent company LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com.