Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Ventev Wireless Infrastructure Form Partnership to Offer Cutting-Edge RF Solutions for Enterprise Network Challenges

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, and Ventev Wireless Infrastructure, an engineering and manufacturing unit of TESSCO Technologies, Incorporated, are entering a partnership to provide customers an end-to-end Wi-Fi infrastructure solution.

The companies are collaborating to ease and enhance deployment of ALE’s OmniAccess Stellar products into a broad range of vertical industries including healthcare, transportation, government, education and hospitality.

The ALE and Ventev partnership builds on ALE’s existing relationship with Tessco. As ALE’s newest distributor, Tessco provides an extended reach into enterprises across the U.S., with one-stop shop value-add offerings that support businesses in their digital transformation. This new relationship extends that reach with a focus on supporting the growing mobile workplace.

“The partnership with Ventev is a great opportunity to provide our partner community with a complete ecosystem of indoor/outdoor wireless infrastructure products and further enhance Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s Stellar WLAN solutions,” said Gene Hawks, North American VP of Channels. “As a leader in providing world class wireless infrastructure components and turnkey solutions, Ventev offers partners a full end-to-end solution all from a single, scalable, source. We are very excited to offer flexibility and world class solutions to help solve tough end customers’ business challenges in the Wi-Fi space.”

“We are very enthusiastic about the partnership with ALE, and the broad range of products Ventev offers surrounding ALE access points that solve complicated wireless challenges,” said Mary Beth Smith, Vice President of Ventev. “We look forward to sharing these exciting solutions with our customers.”

The ALE OmniStellar access points, and the entire range of Ventev products surrounding them, are available for purchase at Tessco and the partnership portfolio can be viewed at VentevInfra.com and al-enterprise.com.

About ALE

Our mission is to make everything connect to create the customized technology experiences customers need. From your office, the cloud or in combination, we deliver networking and communications that work for your people, processes and customers.

A heritage of innovation and dedication to customer success has made ALE an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services to over 830,000 customers worldwide. With global reach and local focus, more than 2200 employees and 2900+ partners serve over 50 countries marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand.

About Ventev Wireless Infrastructure

Ventev, a unit of TESSCO Technologies Inc., engineers and manufactures industry-leading Wi-Fi and wireless infrastructure products, to ensure reliable network performance and simplify installation of Wi-Fi, IoT, LTE, DAS and two-way networks. After you choose the radio, chose Ventev to deploy, protect, power, and improve your wireless radio network. For more information, visit ventev.com/infra or connect on Twitter @Ventevinfra.

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.