RollWorks Announces ABM App on Salesforce AppExchange, The World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, today publicly announced the availability of the RollWorks ABM App on Salesforce AppExchange to allow marketers to easily connect and utilize their Salesforce data in their account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns. The integration allows the bi-directional flow of data from Salesforce to the RollWorks Account-Based Platform, ensuring that sales and marketing efforts are aligned.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, the RollWorks ABM App is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EJHSbUAP

RollWorks ABM App

The pressure on B2B marketers to drive measurable revenue impact is higher than ever. To accomplish this, it is imperative that they partner closely with sales to ensure that both teams are targeting the same accounts and people. The RollWorks ABM App makes it easier for marketers to leverage prospect and customer data in Salesforce to run targeted digital marketing campaigns. It additionally improves collaboration through a common ABM campaign reporting view in Salesforce.

Specific features of the RollWorks ABM App include:

Audience management – Sync account and contact data from Salesforce to RollWorks to define target audiences. No need to recreate target lists; simply pull in the desired fields from Salesforce.

– Sync account and contact data from Salesforce to RollWorks to define target audiences. No need to recreate target lists; simply pull in the desired fields from Salesforce. ICP insights – Leverage sales funnel data to surface the shared attributes of the ideal customer to inform or validate your account-based marketing strategy.

– Leverage sales funnel data to surface the shared attributes of the ideal customer to inform or validate your account-based marketing strategy. Personalized ad creation – Dynamically populate ads with data from Salesforce, such as company name or job function, to ensure marketers are gaining the attention of key contacts.

– Dynamically populate ads with data from Salesforce, such as company name or job function, to ensure marketers are gaining the attention of key contacts. CRM targeted ads - Serve highly relevant ads with consistent messaging across sales and marketing synced to Salesforce stages.

- Serve highly relevant ads with consistent messaging across sales and marketing synced to Salesforce stages. Reporting in the source of truth – Report campaign performance at the account and contact level directly in Salesforce, allowing marketers to draw a line between their efforts and pipeline or revenue.

Comments on the News

“ Tighter integration between RollWorks and Salesforce makes it easier than ever for B2B marketers to adopt account-based marketing strategies that drive revenue for their businesses,” said Robin Bordoli, President, RollWorks. “ By harnessing the power of both platforms – and connecting our customers’ Salesforce data to RollWorks’ intent-based data set bolstered by our recent acquisition of Growlabs – marketing and sales teams can align their account-based strategies. This alignment can help ambitious B2B organizations accelerate the identification and engagement of their buyers, and better measure the business impact of their account-based strategies.”

“ We are happy to welcome the RollWorks ABM App onto the AppExchange," said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “ This app gives B2B customers an exciting new way to leverage Salesforce data and capabilities to deliver highly targeted account-based advertising. This unification of marketing and sales technology is another example of how the growth of the Salesforce ecosystem is helping drive customer success."

