The American Journal of Managed Care® Adds The Medical University of South Carolina to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, announces the addition of The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are so proud to welcome The Medical University of South Carolina to our SAP program,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates Inc., parent company of AJMC®. “MUSC strives to preserve and optimize human life as South Carolina’s only comprehensive academic health science center.”

Founded in 1824, MUSC continues to carry on its tradition of excellence in education, research and patient care and has nearly 13,000 employees, including approximately 1,500 faculty members. Each year, MUSC educates and trains more than 3,000 students and 700 residents in six colleges. As South Carolina’s only academic health science center and largest nonfederal employer in Charleston, the university and its affiliates have an annual economic impact of nearly $4 billion and annual research funding of more than $250 million. MUSC operates a 700-bed medical center, which includes a nationally recognized children's hospital; the National Cancer Institute-designated Hollings Cancer Center, a level I trauma center; its Institute of Psychiatry; more than 100 outreach locations across the state; and South Carolina’s only transplant center.

“As the only comprehensive, premier academic health sciences center in South Carolina, MUSC seeks to lead health innovation for all the lives we touch,” said Heather Woolwine, MUSC Public Affairs and Media Relations director. “Through a combination of research, education, and high-quality patient care, we are changing what’s possible and working to transform and grow in the 21st century. Our communities are demanding lower costs, better quality and more reliable care; to meet that demand, we feel it is our privilege and responsibility to share what we are learning with others.”

The MJH SAP program is constantly building a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families and improving patient care. As part of this joint effort, AJMC® and MUSC will share exclusive content with each other.

For more information about AJMC®’s SAP program, click here.

For more information about MUSC, click here.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a peer-reviewed, Medline-indexed journal that keeps readers on the forefront of health policy by publishing research relevant to industry decision-makers as they work to promote the efficient delivery of high-quality care. AJMC.com is the essential website for managed care professionals, distributing industry updates daily to leading stakeholders. Other titles in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and two evidence-based series, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive offerings bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. To order reprints of articles appearing in AJMC® publications, please contact Gil Hernandez at 609-716-7777.

About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the oldest medical school in the South, as well as the state’s only integrated, academic health sciences center with a unique charge to serve the state through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates and trains more than 3,000 students and 700 residents in six colleges: Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy. The state’s leader in obtaining biomedical research funds, in fiscal year 2018, MUSC set a new high, bringing in more than $276.5 million. For information on academic programs, visit http://musc.edu.

As the clinical health system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality patient care available, while training generations of competent, compassionate health care providers to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Comprising some 1,600 beds, more than 100 outreach sites, the MUSC College of Medicine, the physicians’ practice plan, and nearly 275 telehealth locations, MUSC Health owns and operates eight hospitals situated in Charleston, Chester, Florence, Lancaster and Marion counties. In 2018, for the fourth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health the number one hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit http://muschealth.org.

MUSC and its affiliates have collective annual budgets of $3 billion. The more than 17,000 MUSC team members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers and scientists who deliver groundbreaking education, research, technology and patient care.