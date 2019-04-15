Rohde & Schwarz and Helmut Schmidt University Hamburg Conduct Joint Research

LEIPZIG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company, today announced a strategic research partnership with Helmut Schmidt University in Hamburg to establish a program of exchange and collaboration. The R&S subsidiary provides market-leading network analytics solutions for more secure, reliable and efficient networks. The joint research will focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics and runs for 4 years.

Keeping the networks of the future secure and reliable is an important challenge as IP traffic rates, protocol complexity and the number of cyberattacks continually increase. The potential of future technologies to further enhance network analytics and security solutions will be a main topic in the partnership.

“This cooperation has strong benefits for both partners”, says Stephan Klokow, Director DPI, Rohde & Schwarz. “Cooperating with leading research institutions is very important to us as innovation and research are part of our company’s DNA and the foundation of our technological leadership. We will contribute our deep technological expertise, while the Helmut Schmidt University offers an environment of innovation. Together we can translate research into market-leading products.”

About ipoque

ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company, is a leading vendor of deep packet inspection software that adds protocol and application classification capabilities to network analytics, traffic management and cybersecurity solutions. Rohde & Schwarz also provides a holistic network traffic analytics system for communication service providers that allows deep insights into network behavior, network performance and trends to optimize both quality of experience and quality of service. For more information, visit www.ipoque.com.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

R&S ® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

