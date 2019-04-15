Phunware Enters Agreement with Endpoint IP to Monetize Mobile Patent Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced a commercial agreement with Endpoint IP, an agency combining intellectual property transaction and law firm expertise with capital investment to monetize intellectual property for brands.

The agreement, which was formally executed on April 2, establishes Endpoint IP as a global agency partner of note to license Phunware’s portfolio of mobile technology patents to new companies, distribution partners and third parties for use in their products and solutions. It will also provide advisory services to the company around intellectual property licensing and enforcement as part of the ongoing engagement.

“We’re thrilled to work with Endpoint IP to bring Phunware’s mobile innovations and technologies to a broader worldwide audience via new partnerships and revenue streams,” said EVP of Corporate Development Tushar Patel. “Endpoint is recognized as a leader in intellectual property management, with extensive experience and global connections that will benefit our patent portfolio and we expect will be lucrative among forward-thinking brands focused on mobile.”

Phunware’s portfolio of intellectual property currently includes 16 U.S. issued patents and 6 pending patent applications, with its most recent award announced last week under U.S. Patent No. 10,254,378, entitled “Mobile Device Localization Based on Relative Received Signal Strength Indicators.”

“Phunware brings an impressive portfolio of innovative software and technologies, as well as a decade-long history of future-focused mobile application development ethos to the highly competitive mobile landscape,” said Endpoint IP Founder and CEO Jonathan Szarzynski. “We look forward to telling their story and connecting their patents to partners of similar commitment to innovation across industries.”

For a full list of Phunware’s awarded and pending patents, visit investors.phunware.com/faq.

