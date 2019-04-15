Association of Clinical Research (ACRO) Expands Membership with Addition of Three Technology Companies Helping to Drive Digital Transformation of Clinical Research Industry

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) is pleased to announce the expansion of its membership to include ERT, Oracle and Veeva. These new ACRO member companies, with their focus on digital technologies that enable global clinical trials, characterize the ongoing innovation and evolution of contemporary clinical research. ACRO now has 12 member companies.

“Leveraging digital technology in clinical trials is now standard practice,” said Dr. Cynthia Verst, President of Global R&D Design and Delivery Innovation at IQVIA, and Chair of ACRO’s Board of Directors. “Expanding additional technology-focused voices into the Association helps us think more broadly about the future of clinical research. We welcome our three new members in joining us to continue our mission to accelerate digital transformation to advance our industry.”

“ACRO’s mission to improve the quality, efficiency and safety of biomedical research is well aligned with ERT’s,” said James Corrigan, President and CEO of ERT. “We look forward to joining this group of leading clinical service providers and contributing to the dialog on how innovative technologies are advancing clinical research processes and outcomes.”

"We are excited to join the discussion on how CROs and technology providers can better work together to improve the clinical trial process for life sciences companies," said Henry Levy, General Manager of Veeva CDMS at Veeva Systems.

With increased membership and new voices from the software and technology sector, ACRO is eager to expand its collaborations with stakeholders across the clinical research enterprise.

About ACRO

The Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) represents companies that provide a variety of specialized services that support the development of new pharmaceuticals, biologics and medical devices. Through its member companies, ACRO helps improve the quality, efficiency and safety of biomedical research. ACRO member companies employ more than 130,000 professionals worldwide and conduct or support the vast majority of clinical trials.