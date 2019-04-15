Fluor Awarded U.S. Army’s LOGCAP V Contract for U.S. Africa Command

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Army Sustainment Command has awarded Fluor the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V contract to provide regional forward planning support for U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). This LOGCAP V contract includes a one-year base period plus four one-year options.

“Fluor has supported the Army’s LOGCAP operations since 2008 and we are honored to continue that work as a LOGCAP V contractor,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “As one of Fluor’s most important customers, we are ready with the resources and capabilities to deploy anywhere and at any time to support the Army’s operational objectives and to serve U.S. and coalition forces as they complete their missions in some of the most difficult and remote locations around the world.”

As a multiple award task order contract, Fluor was one of four companies selected to execute the U.S. Army's LOGCAP contract through a competitively bid process.

U.S. Africa Command - with partners - disrupts and neutralizes transnational threats, protects U.S. personnel and facilities, prevents and mitigates conflict, and builds African partner defense capability and capacity in order to promote regional security, stability and prosperity. AFRICOM is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

