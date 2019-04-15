IdenTrust® and Device Authority Collaborate to Deliver Secure Lifecycle Management to the IoT

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IdenTrust, (part of HID Global®), the leading trusted provider of digital certificates, and Device Authority, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a strategic alliance with a vision to provide trusted identity lifecycle management for enterprises on their digital transformation journey.

Device certificates have traditionally been used to secure routers, firewalls, servers, and other devices capable of securely handling private keys and implementing PKI technologies. However, in the new IoT world, device certificates can be used to secure a wide range of networked assets, such as ATM machines, medical devices, surveillance cameras, industrial machines, refrigerators, vehicles and much more.

IdenTrust’s comprehensive identity-based digital certificate solutions deliver assured individual and device identity for financial institutions, healthcare providers, government agencies and enterprises around the world. With over 5 million certificates in active production, IdenTrust supports over 18 billion validations per year and is the world’s leading digital Certification Authority.

Device Authority’s KeyScaler automation engine provides secure IoT device registration and provisioning through an innovative policy-driven credential delivery and management system that ensures certificates can be easily rotated, renewed and managed without human intervention. The platform is designed for swift integration and interoperability in support of today’s rapidly expanding IoT application market.

Combining Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform capabilities with IdenTrust’s trusted digital certificate solutions provides customers with a complete IoT security solution that automates compliance, minimizes costly manual intervention and manages risks in a diverse industrial regulatory marketplace.

“The relationship between IdenTrust and Device Authority links our trusted certificate authority with a seamless and scalable means to efficiently manage the lifecycle of issued digital certificates in the rapidly expanding IoT device market,” said Brad Jarvis, Vice President and Managing Director of Identity & Access Management Solutions (IAMS) with HID Global. “The combination simplifies the process of enhancing device security and its administration for our customers.”

“We’re delighted to be working with the IdenTrust team to provide device and data trust for their customers embarking on their IoT journey. With a mixed environment of devices emerging in healthcare, industrial, and government sectors, the combined value delivered from both companies has a strong positioning for physical, enterprise and IoT IAM customer solutions,” said Darron Antill, CEO of Device Authority.

To sign up for Device Authority and IdenTrust’s joint webinar -- “Five Tips for Securing and Managing your IoT environment with Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)” -– and to find out more about their collaboration, visit https://tinyurl.com/identrust-da.

Stay Connected with HID Global

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IdenTrust

IdenTrust, part of HID Global, is a leader in trusted identity solutions recognized by financial institutions, government agencies and businesses around the world. IdenTrust offers the only bank-developed identity authentication system and provides a legally and technologically interoperable environment for authenticating and using identities in more than 175 countries. IdenTrust also offers certificates issued three different U.S. FBCA cross-certified PKI programs providing interoperability and trusted reliance between commercial entities, state and local government and the U.S. Federal Government. IdenTrust is part of HID Global, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.IdenTrust.com.

About Device Authority

Device Authority is a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Blockchain. Our KeyScaler™ platform provides trust for IoT devices and the IoT ecosystem, to address the challenges of securing the Internet of Things. KeyScaler uses breakthrough technology including Dynamic Device Key Generation (DDKG) and PKI Signature+ that delivers unrivalled simplicity and trust to IoT devices. This solution delivers automated device provisioning, authentication, credential management and policy based end-to-end data security/encryption.

With offices in Fremont, California and Reading, UK, Device Authority partners with the leading IoT ecosystem providers, including AWS, Dell, DigiCert, Gemalto, HID Global, Intel, Microsoft, nCipher Security, PTC, Sectigo and Thales. Keep updated by visiting www.deviceauthority.com, following @DeviceAuthority and subscribing to our BrightTALK channel.

© 2019. HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo, and the Chain Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.