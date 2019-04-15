The Ridge Creates a Cohesive Buying Experience with Automated Customer Care Powered by Linc Global

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linc Global, the leading customer care automation solution powering digital experiences that strengthen brand-to-shopper relationships, today announced that The Ridge, the creator of the expanding minimalist wallet that protects your cards and cash, has chosen Linc’s AI-powered platform to provide shoppers with a cohesive experience across the whole buying experience.

The Ridge is focused on building streamlined, functional products for their customers and they wanted that same level of ease and clarity to ring through the entire customer journey. By providing customers with a cohesive experience across the entire buying journey, The Ridge can continue to build brand loyalty and brand engagement.

The Ridge selected Linc’s platform to deliver this ease of purchase for their customers because it leverages the latest in AI (artificial intelligence), while providing automation in conversational channels as well as providing a branded post-purchase experience. Additionally, The Ridge saw that Linc had proven ability to enable similar brands to create a holistic and engaging customer experience across all channels and was a proven innovator in the customer care industry.

“Looking at the customer journey holistically is incredibly important to us,” said Daniel Kane, Co-Founder and CEO, The Ridge. “We want the characteristics of clarity and ease that we strive for in our product development to ring throughout the entire customer journey, from website navigation, to purchase, to receiving the product. Linc helps us keep that customer experience seamless.”

Linc’s platform enables The Ridge to provide an exceptional experience for its customers through personalized order tracking, automated chat and innovative and timely product recommendations. In addition, it gives The Ridge a robust customer care solution to continue to drive a more holistic customer journey with the ability to expand to more automation in the future.

“As the customer experience continues to be a key differentiator in customer loyalty, The Ridge is a leader by realizing the need to evolve with customer behavior by offering a seamless customer experience,” said Fang Cheng, CEO, Linc Global. “We are excited to welcome The Ridge to the Linc family as their platform for creating an engaging customer experience.”

About The Ridge

The Ridge is a digitally native eCommerce brand focused on designing durable, minimalist products that people rely on everyday. Our flagship product, The Ridge Wallet, was launched on Kickstarter in 2013 and now sits in the front pockets of over a half-million men and women. Learn more at www.ridgewallet.com.

About Linc Global

Linc Global builds the most advanced commerce-specialized Customer Care Automation platform. Recognized as the Best AI Solution for Customer Service, the platform helps brands offer differentiating services and experiences using an automated assistant, via the channels customers prefer to use including SMS, Live chat, Chat apps, Voice assistants, web and email.

Serving and supporting millions of shoppers and billions in purchase volume, Linc’s solution is the platform of choice for leading brands including Carter’s | OshKosh, Greats, eBags, Thrive Market, Stein Mart, Lamps Plus, JustFab.com, Tarte Cosmetics, and P&G Shop, creating the engagement and loyalty brands strive to achieve, and delivering the cost savings and revenue needed today. Learn more at www.letslinc.com.