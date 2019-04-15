Giant Eagle Taps Simbe Robotics’ Autonomous Solution Tally to Take Digital Inventory and Transform Shopping Experience

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Giant Eagle unveiled a pilot program with Simbe Robotics to deploy Tally, the autonomous shelf auditing and inventory analytics solution, in the Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Akron areas. Globally, out-of-stock and empty shelves cause missed opportunities for both retailers and customers. To address this issue, Tally is ensuring products are on shelves when and where customers expect them to be – this also allows store associates to focus on customers instead of the laborious task of taking inventory.

In the pilot program with Giant Eagle, Tally sends detailed data reports to store teams every 30 minutes that capture, report, and analyze the state and availability of merchandise. These reports help retail teams to focus on controllable out-of-stock and pricing situations while optimizing each store’s product layout.

Tally has the ability to audit shelves more frequently, and significantly faster than existing processes, and with near-perfect accuracy. Tally requires no infrastructure changes to the store, and operates safely during normal store hours alongside shoppers and employees. Combined with Tally’s cloud-powered software platform and API, Giant Eagle has unprecedented information and insight into the state of its stores. This information can be used to streamline store performance, maximize customer satisfaction, increase sales, and reduce operational expenditures.

"When it comes to the food retail industry, shopper experience is everything,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “If a product is unavailable at the time our customer wants to buy it, we’ve missed an opportunity and disappointed our customer.”

“Tally helps us address these challenges by providing more precise and timely analysis of the state of in-store merchandise and freeing up staff to focus on customer service and guest interaction.”

Tally provides retailers with unparalleled visibility and insight into the state of store merchandise. With Tally, Giant Eagle will benefit from:

High-accuracy inventory count of front facing items

Out-of-stock and low stock detection

Identification of misplaced items

Identification of incorrectly facing or oriented items

Product price tag validation

Third-party supplier compliance and vendor management

“Giant Eagle is investing in cutting-edge inventory solutions to ensure the products customers want are where they expect them to be,” said Simbe CEO and cofounder, Brad Bogolea. “With Tally, Giant Eagle can leverage actionable data about what’s happening on shelves. Tally’s insights add immense value to Giant Eagle customers by improving their overall in-store experience, and to store teams by empowering them with frequent, accurate inventory information.”

In its current pilot deployment, Tally robots in Giant Eagle and Market District traverse the floors multiple times per day, scanning approximately 35,000 products across the center store grocery and health, care and beauty aisles.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $8.9 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading supermarket retailer in the region with more than 460 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

About Simbe Robotics

Simbe Robotics is the global leader in automation solutions that give retailers unprecedented visibility and insight into the state of their store environments, while improving inventory and operational challenges. Simbe is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in San Francisco, CA and works with major worldwide retailers and brands across the US, Europe and Asia. More information is available at www.simberobotics.com or follow the company at @simberobotics.

About Tally™

Tally is the world’s first fully autonomous in-store product auditing solution. Tally works in concert with retail store associates by empowering them with timely information to ensure products are always stocked, in the right place and correctly priced. Using a suite of sensors, the robot operates safely during normal store hours alongside shoppers and employees and doesn’t require any infrastructure changes to the store. Tally’s design is intuitive, friendly, and fits naturally into the retail environment. The robot scans entire stores up to three times per day and autonomously returns to its dock allowing for continuous operation. Combined with Simbe’s cloud-powered software platform, powered by computer vision and machine learning, retailers have unprecedented information and insight into the state of their stores. This information can be used to streamline store performance, maximize customer satisfaction, increase sales, and optimize operational expenditures.