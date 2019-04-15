Decathlon Launches NewStore to Run U.S. Retail on iPhone

BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewStore, the first to provide Omnichannel-as-a-Service, today announced it is powering Decathlon’s entry into the U.S. market. Decathlon, the world’s largest sporting goods retailer with more than 1,500 stores in 49 countries, has opened a 47,000-square-foot experiential retail center in Emeryville, California. The superstore operates on the NewStore Omnichannel Platform - the only integrated cloud OMS and mobile POS, which runs exclusively on iOS.

Decathlon, which opened a “Lab Store” in San Francisco in Spring 2018 and launched its national ecommerce platform in Summer 2018, is leveraging NewStore to deliver customers interconnected store and online experiences. The Emeryville superstore arms each of its store associates with an iPhone to execute cornerstone omnichannel capabilities, including mobile checkout, endless aisle, buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS), buy online return in-store (BORIS) and clienteling. Completely eliminating legacy point of sales systems, Decathlon stores operate cashless. Transactions don’t even require a physical credit card, as the retailer has made it easy for store associates to accept Apple Pay anywhere on the store floor. Customers can pay easily and securely with just their iPhone or Apple Watch.

“ Apple devices are core to the NewStore vision because of the superior user experience and ability to provide powerful, secure transactions. iPhone frees up store employees to focus on delivering unique brand experiences, when previously they were distracted by clunky systems and cumbersome processes,” said Stephan Schambach, Founder & CEO, NewStore. “ Decathlon is effectively turning its associates into a point of sale, simplifying even the most complex retail workflows and unlocking tremendous value for the customer and Decathlon alike.”

One of the most innovative aspects of the superstore is the Mobile Checkout Station. There are no fixed cash wraps or registers in the superstore, and customers never have to wait in line. Instead, a customer can approach any store associate and request to pay. Associates place a customer’s physical shopping cart inside an RFID-enabled Mobile Checkout Station. The associate scans a QR code on the station and it instantly creates a shopping bag in the NewStore Associate App. The transaction can then be completed within the app using Apple Pay, gift card, credit card or via NewStore Checkout. NewStore Checkout is a patent-pending payment technology that does not require payment terminals or credit card readers; shoppers simply use their iPhone camera to scan a QR code on the associate device and check out with Apple Pay. The NewStore system is connected to store security systems; items that have been paid for will not set off security alarms when a customer exits the store.

“ We have built a loyal and engaged community in the Bay Area. The NewStore platform connects shoppers to our brand and exclusive products. With real omnichannel in the hands of mobile-powered store associates, we can deliver a customer experience that truly drives our mission of making sports accessible to everyone,” said Tony Leon, CIO & CTO, Decathlon USA. “ NewStore allows Decathlon to put more associates on the store floor where they belong. They are armed with iPhone and ready to help customers as opposed to being stuck behind a cash wrap waiting to process transactions with a clunky old POS.”

The Decathlon Emeryville store is located at 3938 Horton Street in the East Bay Bridge shopping center. It features Decathlon's exclusive branded products for more than 80 sports, including innovative tents, hiking gear, bikes, shoes, cycling equipment and more.

About NewStore

NewStore operates a platform for retailers to run their stores on iPhone. Purpose-built for mobile shoppers, the company provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the only integrated cloud OMS and mobile POS. Intuitive store associate apps allow retailers to offer seamless shopping experiences through endless aisle, mobile checkout, store fulfillment, real-time inventory and clienteling. An API-first architecture and an expansive ecosystem of partners means retailers can deploy fast and flexible omnichannel with ease. NewStore was founded by Stephan Schambach, who pioneered ecommerce at Demandware (now Salesforce Commerce Cloud). The company has offices in Berlin, Boston and New York. Learn more at www.newstore.com.

About Decathlon

Decathlon, a leading company in the sports market, has two activities: the creation of sports products and its distribution of products online and in stores. Based on an integrated model, Decathlon controls all the stages of its product's life: from research and development to sales through design, production, and logistics. Present in France and abroad with more than 1,400 points of sale, the services, brands and store teams have been working since 1976 with a constant ambition: to innovate in all areas to remain the main playing partner of all sports lovers. For more information, please visit www.decathlon.com.