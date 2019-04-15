Ambarella and Shanghai OFilm Partner to Deliver an Automated Valet Parking Hardware Platform.

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), a leading developer of ultra-high definition video processing and computer vision semiconductors, together with Chinese tier 1 automotive supplier Shanghai OFilm, a leading provider of intelligent driving solutions, announced that the two companies are collaborating on an automated valet parking (AVP) hardware platform.

The platform uses Ambarella's CV22AQ CVflow computer vision system-on-chip (SoC), which features superior image signal processing, powerful artificial intelligence (AI) computing performance, and ultra-low power consumption (typically under 2.5 watts). Combined with OFilm's intelligent driving algorithms and proven system integration capability, the platform achieves high precision image recognition, free space detection, obstacle detection, and map construction.

“OFilm continues to address customers’ needs and is committed to building intelligent driving technology and products that can be mass-produced,” said Dr. Ma Guanglin, General Manager of Intelligent Driving at OFilm. “Such products need powerful algorithmic capabilities combined with the ability to optimize for high performance. We chose Ambarella’s CV22AQ SoC, which is based on their CVflow architecture, as it provided these capabilities.”

“We are pleased to be working with OFilm Intelligent Driving to provide advanced automated valet parking platforms,” said Ambarella CEO Fermi Wang. “Our CV22AQ CVflow computer vision SoC running OFilm’s advanced AI software will enable the next generation of intelligent self-parking vehicles.”

The CV22AQ is manufactured in an advanced 10-nanometer process, providing the ultra-low power consumption required for the design of compact automotive systems. Its CVflow architecture delivers real-time processing of up to 8 megapixel resolution video at 30 frames per second (fps) for high-precision deep learning based object recognition. The CV22AQ also supports multiple camera inputs with simultaneous output in multiple resolutions and multiple viewing angles.

The CV22AQ’s high-performance image signal processor (ISP) delivers superior image quality in low-light environments, while high dynamic range (HDR) processing extracts more image detail in high-contrast scenes — further enhancing the computer's computer vision capabilities. It delivers advanced network security features such as secure boot, TrustZone®, and I/O virtualization to prevent hackers, and also supports secure over the air (OTA) software upgrades.

About OFilm Technology Co., Ltd.

OFilm Tech Co., Ltd. is a global platform of enterprises, focused on supplying original equipment manufacturers in the consumer device and automotive markets with advanced electronic components. It is a world leader in the design and manufacture of touch panels, optical and sensor products, with 27,000 employees and three manufacturing locations worldwide. More information can be found at https://www.OFilm.com

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella’s low-power SoCs offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit, www.ambarella.com

