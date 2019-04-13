Disney and Lucasfilm Team Up with FIRST to Inspire the Next Generation of Heroes and Innovators

MANCHESTER, N.H. & BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucasfilm and parent company Disney, and the global K-12 nonprofit organization FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) today announced they are teaming up to inspire the next generation of heroes and innovators. As part of their Star Wars: Force for Change philanthropic initiative, Disney and Lucasfilm are providing a $1.5 million donation, in-kind and mentorship resources to help expand access to FIRST programs for more students globally, with a focus on underserved communities.

“Star Wars has always inspired young people to look past what is and imagine a world beyond,” said Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm. “It is crucial that we pass on the importance of science and technology to young people—they will be the ones who will have to confront the global challenges that lie ahead. To support this effort, Lucasfilm and Disney are teaming up with FIRST to bring learning opportunities and mentorship to the next generation of innovators.”

As a robotics community, FIRST has inspired millions of students and provided opportunities that prepared young people for the future. Each year, more than 600,000 students participate in team-based, mentor-guided FIRST programs in 100+ countries around the world, building confidence in STEM and growing into well-rounded, community-focused leaders of the future.

“Disney has been a long-time supporter of FIRST, providing mentorship, support and even hosting our FIRST Championship event over the years.” said Donald E. Bossi, president of FIRST. “This is an incredible opportunity to bring together world-class Star Wars storytellers and engineers, their passionate fans, and the innovative, inspirational community of FIRST to expand access to our programs and raise a generation of global STEM citizens.”

More information about how FIRST, Disney and Lucasfilm are inspiring a new generation of heroes can be found at firstinspires.org/force-for-change.

During Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, Star Wars: Force for Change also announced a Twitter sweepstakes to help spread awareness of FIRST. Visit the official Star Wars Twitter account at twitter.com/starwars and retweet the announce video with #StarWarsFFCSweepstakes between April 13th and 22nd to enter for a chance to win a vacation to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort. This vacation also will include a guided tour by a Disney Imagineer throughout the all new land.

