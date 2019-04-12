Fidelity Corporate Actions Solutions and Refinitiv Collaborate to Offer Integrated Corporate Actions Data

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fidelity Corporate Actions Solutions, Inc. today announced a relationship with Refinitiv intended to integrate trusted corporate actions data from Refinitiv into its service to provide more choice to customers in the financial services marketplace. Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. Fidelity Corporate Actions Solutions provides unparalleled innovation for corporate action announcement information and workflow solutions.

By adding Refinitiv’s trusted data to the market-level composite corporate action service from Fidelity Corporate Actions Solutions, customers will benefit from increased choice and the ability to seamlessly consume data from Refinitiv on over 70,000 companies from over 200 exchanges globally. By enhancing the automated integration of corporate actions information from Fidelity Corporate Actions Solutions, enriched, customized, and highly usable content is delivered to customers to support investment decision making, identify operational priorities, and manage end to end workflow processing.

Will Dolan, Head of Fidelity Corporate Actions Solutions, said, “The formation of this strategic relationship with Refinitiv allows us to offer additional choice to consumers of our integrated solution for accessing, responding to and processing data which has achieved ‘golden copy’ status, bringing complete and complex announcement data to our clients.”

Kristin Hochstein, Head of Entity Data Services and Corporate Actions at Refinitiv, said, “Money managers need reliable data on corporate actions to optimize their investment strategies. Many firms depend on multiple sources of corporate actions data and we’re excited to partner with Fidelity Corporate Action Solutions to make it easy for the financial community to access our trusted data.”

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community – driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime. For more information visit: https://www.refinitiv.com.

About Fidelity Corporate Actions Solutions

Fidelity Corporate Actions Solutions, a Fidelity Investments company, has been a trusted source for comprehensive corporate actions event information and workflow solutions since 1997. Fidelity Corporate Actions Solutions is a global center of excellence on corporate action announcement information and automated event management workflow solutions. Fidelity Corporate Actions Solutions’ award-winning products and continued investment in technology solutions, combined with thought leadership, demonstrate a long-term commitment and investment in the asset service market. For more information, visit: http://www.fcas.fidelity.com.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity’s mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $7.4 trillion, including managed assets of $2.6 trillion as of March 31, 2019, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 30 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 financial advisory firms with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients’ money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 40,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit: https://www.fidelity.com/about.

