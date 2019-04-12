PFS' First Google Pay Solution is Live in the UK

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From today, customers in the UK can now add their PFS card to Google Pay and start using the payment method in stores, online and with Google products. The fast and simple way to pay brings together everything customers need at the checkout while keeping payment information safe in Google Accounts until users are ready to pay.

Conor Doyle, CTO at PFS commented: “PFS has worked with Google to provide a convenient user experience in a growing digital world. We like to focus on speed, convenience and security. Google Pay makes it easy for users to pay and check out. Customers don't have to remember all of their card details or fill out endless forms on their smartphone. Now, they can pay with a few clicks and spend less time checking out. PFS has emerged as a leading FinTech powering the mobile payment and wearables revolution right across Europe.”

Google Pay uses a virtual account number to represent account information to keep card details safe and secure.

About Google Pay

Google Pay is the fast, simple way to pay at millions of places – on sites, in apps and in stores. It brings together everything you need at checkout and protects your payment info with multiple layers of security. Plus, Google Pay makes it easy to redeem loyalty points, manage your cards and get personalised suggestions to help you save time and money.

About PFS

PFS provides world-class payment technology solutions offering comprehensive innovation in electronic money. As a pioneer in the evolution of the FinTech ecosystem, its award-winning solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone. Prepaid Financial Services Limited, trading as PFS, is Authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. PFS Card Services (Ireland) Limited, trading as PCSIL, is Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

PFS is one of Europe's largest e-money issuers and has returned profits for 10 consecutive years. With programmes active in 25 countries and growing, the company has the ability to transact in 23 currencies. PFS’ products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks and corporate clients globally. PFS is an agile FinTech chosen by other FinTechs to revolutionise the digital economy securely and in real-time. The company develops a range of trendsetting mobile payment and wearable solutions securely and seamlessly providing quick and easy integrations into mobile payment applications.

PFS is an agile FinTech chosen by other FinTechs to revolutionise the digital economy securely and in real-time. The company develops a range of trendsetting mobile payment and wearable solutions securely and seamlessly providing quick and easy integrations into mobile payment applications.

