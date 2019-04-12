KLARNA CONTINUES TO INNOVATE THE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE WITH SHOWFIELDS POP-UP ACTIVATION, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DANIEL WELLINGTON.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, in partnership with Daniel Wellington, maker of classic and timeless watches, Klarna announces its participation in SHOWFIELDS’ ground-breaking and trend-setting new style & design floor. Featuring a curated selection of emerging fashion brands, each with a dedicated space to showcase and sell their latest designs, the opening reframes the changing face of the retail and shopping industries.

“ Our existing partnership with Klarna has been incredibly successful, as it ensures our shoppers receive the utmost convenience and personalization,” said Anders Hedman, Chief Marketing Officer at Daniel Wellington. “ Within the evolving retail landscape, we are thrilled to expand upon this collaboration with a dynamic activation at SHOWFIELDS, which allows us to pursue more experiential design alongside our signature SoHo store and Rockefeller Center flagship.”

Today’s shoppers have high expectations – they demand personalized experiences and the ability to shop anytime, anywhere and from any device. From brick & mortar to checkout, shopping continues to evolve due to changing consumer preferences and this demand for customization. With the introduction of more pop-up stores and experiential shopping activations like SHOWFIELDS, retailers are finding new ways to innovate the shopping journey from start to finish. By adopting new payment technologies like Klarna enthusiastically, retailers are acknowledging consumers’ desire for increased flexibility and financial control.

“ At Klarna, we understand that shopping is no longer what it used to be,” said Michael Rouse, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. “ Through our collaboration with SHOWFIELDS and Daniel Wellington, we remain at the forefront of this evolving industry and are dedicated to ensuring that the experience continues to innovate and meet consumers’ changing expectations. By giving shoppers the chance to try Daniel Wellington watches at SHOWFIELDS and purchase via our easy payment solutions, we are optimizing the overall shopping journey for consumers – thereby driving loyalty and value.”

“ Here at SHOWFIELDS we are always looking for companies bridging the gap between digital and physical, and Klarna’s partnership with Daniel Wellington to host a space at SHOWFIELDS is a perfect example of that,” said SHOWFIELDS CEO and co-founder Tal Zvi Nathanel. “ By creating an immersive space with Daniel Wellington, Klarna is changing the way consumers shop, experience and pay for purchases which made them a perfect fit for the SHOWFIELDS style and design floor.”

SHOWFIELDS is a beautiful retail space in the heart of NYC’s NoHo neighborhood that invites consumers to discover, shop and engage with a rotating curated selection of up and coming digital brands. Dubbed “ the most interesting store in the world,” the four story brick-and-mortar space hosts a diverse selection of popular wellness, home and design-focused brands.

