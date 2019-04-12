Simply Connect Partners with Notify

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simply Connect is back at it again with another partnership. This time the company has partnered up with Notify, a mobile medical alert system.

Simply Connect states in their mission that “they have engaged with care and service providers across the country to identify patterns in care gaps, care management challenges, crisis management pitfalls and obstructions to care team communication.” By partnering up with Notify, Simply Connect can fix some of these gaps such as care team communication. The partnership also allows Notify to be the catalyst to bring emergency call events into Simply Connect’s personal health record.

Notify, a mobile medical alert system, includes a mobile software application allowing caregivers to interact with resident and security alerts. This interaction captures individual resident and caregiver event data which is then used to enhance accountability and efficiencies for the community.

“Through our partnership with Simply Connect we are able to offer a broad range of communication capabilities that connect residents, families, and care teams,” said Notify’s Senior Vice President Greg Robertson. “This partnership will highlight the greater accountability and efficiencies for care staff provided by Notify, while offering the more personal approach to care management provided through Simply Connect.”

In the past nurses used paper, cell phones, pagers and walkie talkies which was taking away the focus on patients. Now that Notify has created this software nurses are able to spend more time focusing on the care of their patients by using a single device to replace all the different devices used in the past.

“We are excited to see Notify a connected partner become the conduit for tying emergency call systems into Simply Connect,” said CEO Craig Patnode. “The residents will benefit from a more personalized response option. Overall this increases staff efficiency and brings a higher level of accountability to senior housing.”

Simply Connect and Notify will both be attending Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference in San Antonio next week from April 15th -17th. Make sure to stop by their booths (#841 and #843) if you have any questions or want to learn more about the companies.

About Simply Connect

Simply Connect is a comprehensive care management platform that combines a robust cloud-based Personal Health Record (PHR) and mobile app to enable the safe, efficient sharing of patient health information with the patient and all members of the patient care team.

The Simply Connect care management platform, supported by a patient opt in/out platform, integrates seamlessly with provider networks to facilitate improved care coordination through the use of actionable alerts and secure messaging. Care coordination is essential to optimizing patient health and quality of life, empowering patients to live more independently while reducing the overall cost of care. Additional services available through the Simply Connect care management platform include medication therapy management, pharmacogenetic testing, telehealth, and nonemergency medical transportation scheduling. For more information, visit www.simplyconnect.me

About NOTIFY

Notify is an innovative mobile medical alert system that allows your staff to replace paper, cell phones, pagers and walking talkies with a single, powerful device. Uniquely designed for senior community caregivers, Notify’s medical alert software works with Apple’s iPod touch and seamlessly integrates with Service Minder to create all the reports you need – including activity levels, staffing by activity and much more – so your team can manage care more effectively. For more information, visit http://www.notifync.com/